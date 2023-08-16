Trump Is About to Drop Something Soon That Will Make Liberals Go Hypoxic

Former President Donald Trump is dropping a new report on the reported election fraud during the 2020 election. It’ll be around 100 pages, released next Monday morning in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump described the findings as “conclusive” and “irrefutable.” It doesn’t matter because the Left is going to go apoplectic, especially given the recent indictments against the former president (via NYT):

Hours after former President Donald J. Trump was indicted in Georgia on charges accusing him of a conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election, his aides and allies awoke to a social-media post from the Republican front-runner inviting people to a news conference on Monday.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social, just before 9 a.m.

He added that it will be a “CONCLUSIVE Report” after which “all charges should be dropped against me & others.”

The report in question, according to people familiar with the matter, is a document of more than 100 pages that was compiled at least in part by Liz Harrington, a Trump communications aide who is often described as among the true believers in his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread fraud.

The document focuses on what detractors of the election have insisted are widespread voting anomalies in Georgia during that campaign, the people said. It has been in the works for many weeks, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.