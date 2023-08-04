The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired Is Speaking Out
Let's Talk About 'The Weather'
Biden's Energy Secretary Secretly Consulted With the Chinese. Here's What Happened.
WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against...
The Latest Trump Indictment Is Complete Bullcrap
Axios Reporter Describes Biden Corruption Accusations As 'Extreme' and 'Baseless'
Yet Another Revelation Details How Dianne Feinstein's Age Is Showing
Even the Leftist Media Acknowledges the American People Are Not Too Impressed With...
Poll Shows Spike in Support of Violence for Abortion Rights
Joe Biden Puts Out Shameless 'Dark Brandon' Fundraising Ad Hours Before Trump Arraigned
Pediatrician’s Group to Review Guidelines for Treatment of ‘Trans’ Youth
A Timeline of the CCP’s Intrusions Into the US Since Biden Became President
Chicago: Police Routinely Ordered Not to Pursue Fleeing Armed Robbery Suspects
The July Jobs Report Is in
Tipsheet

Devon Archer Dismantles Dan Goldman's Narrative on the Biden Scandal

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 04, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Devon Archer — the former business partner of Hunter Biden — told Tucker Carlson in a new episode released on Friday President Joe Biden met with his son's business partners multiple times when he was vice president, shattering the claim peddled by Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) that Hunter was merely selling the "illusion" of access to his father.

"'There's no corruption here at all. This is totally normal. Joe Biden had no role whatsoever in in his son's business or knowledge of it.' That seems false," Carlson said to Archer.

"That's categorically false. He was aware of Hunter's business. He met with Hunter's business partners. You found a letter that illustrates that he knew me," Archer said.

"And he's thanking you! He's thanking you for his efforts!" Carlson pointed out.

Recommended

WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa

Archer also explained Carlson how Hunter's access to Vice President Biden was crucial to "help Burisma survive."

"It was that ability to help, on the geopolitical stage, keep them out of trouble. Keep them out of investigations. Unfreeze assets, unsuccessfully unfreeze visas," said Archer.

He noted there was an account that belonged to Burisma that was successfully unfrozen and he believes with Hunter being on the board "probably provided a halo that helped with that" along with repeated requests to call his father.

Watch the full interview below:


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
Special Counsel May Not Have Reviewed Records Before Indicting Trump Rebecca Downs
Biden's Energy Secretary Secretly Consulted With the Chinese. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Black Trump Supporters Stunned Liberals Outside the Arraignment Hearing Mia Cathell
How Disgraced IRS Official Lois Lerner is Tied to Trump’s Latest Indictment Katie Pavlich
Matt Gaetz Threatens Jack Smith With Criminal Contempt of Congress Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa