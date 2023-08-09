Mitch, Why Would You Say That?

Oh, crap, Mitch. You had to say that about the prospect of impeaching Joe Biden, didn’t you? It makes one wonder if you slept through the Trump presidency and what Democrats did to the former president based on lies and political animus. They set a precedent. And unlike Donald Trump, there’s actual evidence, credible witnesses, and corroborating testimony that backs up the claims of the Biden Crime Family’s sleazy government access deals, whose payments sometimes came in the form of bribes, while other agreements were with foreign officials unfriendly to the interests of the United States.

It's wartime, Mr. McConnell, but you’d rather not do anything, it would seem, going on record to declare that a Biden impeachment wouldn’t be good for the country. You know that old axiom from Congress: The true enemy isn’t the Democrats or the opposing party; it’s the Senate and vice versa. That seems to be what’s going on, along with the usual gripes about squishy Republicans clogging up the works (via NY Post):

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has gently nudged his Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives to pump the brakes on chatter of impeaching President Biden. “I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments, that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing,” McConnell told the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. “Impeachment ought to be rare,” he added. “This is not good for the country.” A growing number of House Republicans have called for Biden’s impeachment, with most of them citing the border crisis and his involvement in influence-peddling by his son Hunter.

Mitch McConnell has served in the Republican leadership in the Senate well. He’s one of our best legislative tacticians, but he’s wrong here. Biden has committed impeachable offenses, if not with the shady deals with his son, using the Department of Justice as his police force in stopping criminal probes into his son.

Mitch, you’ve been around long enough to know that the other side doesn’t play by the rules, and there are no brownie points in taking the higher road.