Lawyer Points Out How Special Counsel Jack Smith Could Be Charged Under His...
Two Words That Never Fail in Describing Kamala Harris
Will The Biden Administration (sic) Let Trump – Or Any Republican – Take...
7-Eleven Clerks Who Brought the Smack Down on Robber Are Being Investigated
Democrats Just Can’t Quit Barack Obama
A DeSantis Primary Victory Is Still Possible. Here’s Why
Arlington County Deer Management Plan Should Prioritize Lawful Hunting
The Pitfalls of Identity Politics
What Do the Trans Radicals, Pro-Abortion Activists, and Sex Traffickers All Have In...
Why Is There ANY Backlash to an Exposé of Child Trafficking?
Bidenomics Is Making Poverty Great Again
Antitrust Enforcement Takes a Regressive Turn
Joe Biden—The Man Who Would Be King
The Three Politically Motivated Phony Indictments of Trump so Far
Tipsheet

Former DC Police Officer's Reaction to Trump's Third Indictment Is Rather Insane

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 07, 2023 7:45 AM
AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool

Former DC Police Officer Michael Fanone was a key witness who testified before the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack. His testimony provided what Democrats thought would be a compelling account of the events of the day through the eyes of law enforcement, a not-so-subtle way to attack the GOP’s pro-law and order stance, which they’ve used to hammer progressives. It was ineffective for numerous reasons, not least because no one cares about January 6 anymore. 

Fanone retired in 2021 but has served as an on-air contributor for CNN. When Donald Trump was indicted over the January 6 event last week, the former cop described being full of jubilation upon hearing the news, likening it to the day we killed Osama bin Laden. He later called Donald Trump a terrorist:

Oh, I forgot another reason why no one cared about Fanone’s January 6 testimony: he’s unspooled. Trump being indicted a third time was akin to killing bin Laden is not a serious assessment, but it is on brand for CNN and its viewers. We shouldn’t have expected anything less from a network whose overpaid crew of Democratic operatives have called January 6 an event worse than the 9/11 attacks and Pearl Harbor. 

Recommended

Will The Biden Administration (sic) Let Trump – Or Any Republican – Take Office In 2025? Kurt Schlichter

No wonder why Mr. Fanone fits right in there.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Will The Biden Administration (sic) Let Trump – Or Any Republican – Take Office In 2025? Kurt Schlichter
Two Words That Never Fail in Describing Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Barack Obama Is 'The Big Lie' Derek Hunter
Lawyer Points Out How Special Counsel Jack Smith Could Be Charged Under His Own 'Fraud' Standard Matt Vespa
The NYT Asked People to Compare Biden to an Animal, And the Results Were Brutally Honest Sarah Arnold
Trump Fires Back At Nancy Pelosi’s 'Scared Puppy' Comment Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Will The Biden Administration (sic) Let Trump – Or Any Republican – Take Office In 2025? Kurt Schlichter