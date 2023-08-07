Former DC Police Officer's Reaction to Trump's Third Indictment Is Rather Insane

Former DC Police Officer Michael Fanone was a key witness who testified before the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack. His testimony provided what Democrats thought would be a compelling account of the events of the day through the eyes of law enforcement, a not-so-subtle way to attack the GOP’s pro-law and order stance, which they’ve used to hammer progressives. It was ineffective for numerous reasons, not least because no one cares about January 6 anymore.

Fanone retired in 2021 but has served as an on-air contributor for CNN. When Donald Trump was indicted over the January 6 event last week, the former cop described being full of jubilation upon hearing the news, likening it to the day we killed Osama bin Laden. He later called Donald Trump a terrorist:

CNN Analyst says that the way he felt when he learned of the most recent Trump indictment reminded him of how he felt when Osama bin Laden was killed.



"Osama bin Laden was a terrorist...and I believe that Donald Trump is a terrorist...!"



"What I say, or what Republican… pic.twitter.com/IecWHbp6Og — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2023

Oh, I forgot another reason why no one cared about Fanone’s January 6 testimony: he’s unspooled. Trump being indicted a third time was akin to killing bin Laden is not a serious assessment, but it is on brand for CNN and its viewers. We shouldn’t have expected anything less from a network whose overpaid crew of Democratic operatives have called January 6 an event worse than the 9/11 attacks and Pearl Harbor.

No wonder why Mr. Fanone fits right in there.