Did You Notice What Was Embarrassing About Ilhan Omar's Global Warming Tweet?

Who runs Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) social media account? The Minnesota Democrat’s hyperbolic tweet about global warming was so off-the-wall that it earned a hilarious community note. We all know global warming is the Left’s pet project, especially with Omar and her allies, which includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY). The Squad is the face of the Green New Deal push on the Hill, which aims to make us poorer to help curb global temperatures. The internal combustion engine is also on the chopping block. You know this already.

As California and the border states roast because it’s summer, the entire liberal apparatus is pushing how high temperatures during these months is somehow extraordinary, pushing the limits of human survival, according to The Washington Post:

As the Northern Hemisphere approaches summer’s peak, heat is testing the limits of human survival in Earth’s hottest spots — and demonstrating the extremes that are increasingly possible and probable against the backdrop of accelerating global warming. In recent days, China set an all-time high of nearly 126 degrees Fahrenheit, while Death Valley hit 128 degrees, two shy of the highest reliably measured temperature on Earth. Phoenix experienced a record-breaking 19th consecutive day at or above 110 degrees Tuesday. And in the Middle East, the heat index reached 152 degrees, nearing — or surpassing — levels thought to be the most intense the human body can withstand. […] “We know these extreme temperatures are killing people right now,” said Cascade Tuholske, an assistant professor at Montana State University.

What is going on here? Death Valley is always hot; Phoenix is in a desert. It’s not like Icelandic temperatures were the norm here. Also, it’s as if these people don’t realize that many of us were alive when this global warming stuff wasn’t as heavily weaponized for propaganda. It was always 100 degrees in Dallas and the surrounding areas since Bush 41 and Clinton were in office. It’s nothing new, but Ms. Omar had a tremendous insight:

The earth just broke the record for the hottest day in 120,000 years. In fact, we broke in on three separate days. National climate emergency now.

That’s science fiction, congresswoman. No one has accurate global temperature data from 120,000 years ago.

Ilhan Omar said Earth broke a heat record last set in 117,977 BC.



Greta Thunberg predicted climate change would wipe out humanity by June 2023.



John Kerry claimed the Arctic would be ice-free by the summer of 2013.



I say we stop listening to these idiots. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 18, 2023

The fact that a person as stupid as Ilhan Omar is allowed to hold public office in this country is proof in itself that our system of governance is illegitimate. https://t.co/Gg3HRuMFw1 — 🔺ʀᴇᴍɴᴀɴᴛ. (@remnantposting) July 18, 2023

As the community note indicated, “The source for this claim appears to be the University of Maine Climate Reanalyzer which has added a recent notice making it clear that it should not be taken as official observation records.”



