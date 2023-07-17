Antifa Sympathizer Launches Another Despicable Attack on Clarence Thomas
Mike Lee Exposes the Absurdity of the Pentagon's Paid Abortion Travel
Here's Saudi Arabia's Latest Snub to Biden...And It's Over Their Nuclear Program
Tucker Carlson in Iowa Was Huge
Hiring of New Federal Election Official Raises Questions
Kirby's Comment on the 11-Day Cocaine Investigation Is Really Something
A Conservative Commentator Described Ron DeSantis' Campaign in One Word. It's Not Good.
There's One Democrat Running Whose 2024 Promise Would Garner Tons of GOP Support
SF Paper's Editorial Board Undercuts Reporters Who Exposed Honduran Drug Trafficking
Ali Velshi Claims His MSNBC Audience Doesn't Believe in Conspiracy Theories
Christie Claims Carlson 'Wrong' on Ukraine. Tucker Issues Fiery Response.
Judge Rules Oregon’s Extreme Gun Control Law Is Constitutional
Here's How Many Interviews Secret Service Conducted With Possible WH Cocaine Suspects
Mini Mengeles
Tipsheet

Scientist Who Researches About Honesty Accused of Fabricating Studies

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 17, 2023 12:15 PM

This story is another that you can file in the ‘you cannot make this up’ file. A Harvard researcher who studies honesty has been accused of fabricating studies. And it’s not just one, but a few which has sent reverberations throughout the academic community. 

This isn’t some random researcher, either. Francesca Gino’s work has been cited in multiple other research projects and has amassed multiple accolades, including being among the 40 Business Professors under 40. This latest revelation now has Gino’s colleagues scrambling, reviewing past research papers they had worked on with her (via NY Post): 

Harvard Business School’s Francesca Gino allegedly chalked up phony results tied to studies, including one focused on honest behavior, the New York Times reported. 

She’s been placed on leave, according to her business school web page, which the Times reported showed she was still on the job as recently as mid-May. 

She has published 135 articles since 2007, according to the Chronicle for Higher Education. 

In a blog, called DataColada, run by three behavioral scientists, it alleged fraud in four academic papers that Gino co-authored. 

They said they presented evidence of fraud to Harvard in the fall of 2021 tied to a 2012 paper and another three papers she was a part of. 

The 2012 paper relied on three separate studies, including one that Gino spearheaded. 

[…] 

University of Pennsylvania Wharton School behavior scientist Maurice Schweitzer told the Times he was reviewing eight papers he worked with Gino on. 

He noted others were doing the same. 

The accusations lodged against Gino were leading to major “reverberations in the academic community” because Gino has “so many collaborators, so many articles, who is really a leading scholar in the field,” he told the Times. 

Recommended

The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack Kurt Schlichter

I wonder what repercussions, if any, will be handed down to Lyin’ Gino.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack Kurt Schlichter
Here’s What Will Probably Happen If Trump Wins The GOP Nomination Scott Morefield
Kirby's Comment on the 11-Day Cocaine Investigation Is Really Something Spencer Brown
Hiring of New Federal Election Official Raises Questions Spencer Brown
Good Bye, Asa and Mike, and Good Riddance Mark Lewis
Mike Lee Exposes the Absurdity of the Pentagon's Paid Abortion Travel Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack Kurt Schlichter