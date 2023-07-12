Kamala Harris Cannot Be Serious About This Latest Initiative for Domestic Flights

This was one of those times when I had to double-check if the announcement wasn’t a parody account. Vice President Kamala Harris’ endless servings of word salad have blurred the lines that separate parody from the real world. When you have become a punchline, it’s a problem. And Harris’ vow to fight inequality in air travel is something you’d see from the hilarious satire account on Twitter, but that’s not who posted it. It was her office.

The Biden administration will tackle the next frontier of inequality: bathroom access on domestic flights. No, I’m not kidding.

The majority of domestic flights do not have accessible restrooms.



This is absolutely unacceptable.



Our Administration will soon announce a solution to help end this inequity. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 11, 2023

We have a devolving situation in Ukraine, inflation that remains unacceptably high, and an economy teetering on the brink. The media isn’t covering the looming commercial real estate bubble that will impact Lord knows how many banks. And last, the banking system that’s already shaky, thanks to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year.

But let’s tackle the egregious and urgent matter of bathroom access on domestic flights, right? If this is what the Biden staff has Kamala doing because she’s been exceptionally incompetent at her job, then she’s officially been relegated to a high-standing custodian, which some could arguably say is a more exciting job than the vice presidency; you have more to do. Still, if this is what she has at the top of her to-do list, it’s almost as sad as Joe Biden catching some rays at the Delaware shore over the weekend and then getting so exhausted from four days of work that he has to skip things, like the NATO summit’s opening dinner.