AOC Parody Account Is Dead, But Now Kamala Harris Has One

Unfortunately, the “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody)” account was deleted. It had its ups and downs, being thrown into the Twitter gulag and then released, only for it to go away again. Upon its most recent release on the platform in May, it did amass a considerable following, where it soared to over 300,000 followers. Liberals couldn’t handle the account, given that every other tweet could have been something the New York Democrat could have posted on her official one. Yet, have no fear, “Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody)” is still operational. And while it’s not content that you would see on the real Harris’s official account, it's littered with posts that channel what the VP says on the stump, and it’s hilarious:

Me https://t.co/ixP8BBGoGt — Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody) (@KamalaHarrisDem) June 4, 2023

It’s time to act on gun control. Ban all guns from the streets then the streets will have no guns. If there are no guns on the streets who’s gonna point a gun at you, no one. — Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody) (@KamalaHarrisDem) June 4, 2023

We must end global warming. The globe is warming by global warming and warming the globe must end. — Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody) (@KamalaHarrisDem) June 4, 2023

I like what I see when I see what I like and liking and seeing unburdened by the passage of time — Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody) (@KamalaHarrisDem) June 4, 2023

Guess what time it is?

It’s time. And later it will be time for more time. — Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody) (@KamalaHarrisDem) June 4, 2023

Happy birthday to Jill on her birthday cause today is her birthday, happy birthday on her birthday — Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody) (@KamalaHarrisDem) June 3, 2023

During pride history month we celebrate and we honor the folks who made history throughout history who saw what could be unburdened by what had been. — Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody) (@KamalaHarrisDem) June 3, 2023

Working on it — Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody) (@KamalaHarrisDem) June 3, 2023

While it doesn’t have the same following as @AOCPress, it’s entertaining as hell, so enjoy it while it lasts because this account could be marked for deletion. Liberals will likely get in on the fun, and while I’m fine with that, I’m sure they won’t be allowed to control their emotions and come off angry, unhinged, and most of all unfunny.