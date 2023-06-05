It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert
DeSantis' Comms Staffers Have Been Prepared to Handle Attacks from the Trump Camp
Here’s Who Died in the Plane Crash That’s Connected to F-16 Incident Over...
Just A Quick Question For You (And Other Fundraising Scams)
Want to Save the Planet? Stick to Eating Meat
There Are Now Questions About Trump Participating in First GOP Primary Debate After...
What Gives You Pride?
The Elder Abuse of Joe Biden Is A National Crisis
Floyd Brown’s New Book Takes a ‘Counterpunch’ at the Left’s Dismantling of Society
Montenegro Won’t Free Itself From Crime Through Crypto
The Human Side of LGBTQ Pride and the Predicament It Causes for Loving...
The Scary Moment a Sonic Boom Was Heard Across D.C.
NYT Faces Heat After Claiming Biden Has 'Striking Stamina' Despite Repeated Senior Moments
Explosive Report Details CNN CEO Chris Licht's Time At the Left-Wing Network
Tipsheet

AOC Parody Account Is Dead, But Now Kamala Harris Has One

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 05, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Unfortunately, the “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody)” account was deleted. It had its ups and downs, being thrown into the Twitter gulag and then released, only for it to go away again. Upon its most recent release on the platform in May, it did amass a considerable following, where it soared to over 300,000 followers. Liberals couldn’t handle the account, given that every other tweet could have been something the New York Democrat could have posted on her official one. Yet, have no fear, “Vice President Kamala Harris Official (parody)” is still operational. And while it’s not content that you would see on the real Harris’s official account, it's littered with posts that channel what the VP says on the stump, and it’s hilarious:

Recommended

Here’s Who Died in the Plane Crash That’s Connected to F-16 Incident Over DC Matt Vespa

While it doesn’t have the same following as @AOCPress, it’s entertaining as hell, so enjoy it while it lasts because this account could be marked for deletion. Liberals will likely get in on the fun, and while I’m fine with that, I’m sure they won’t be allowed to control their emotions and come off angry, unhinged, and most of all unfunny.

Tags: TWITTER KAMALA HARRIS CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here’s Who Died in the Plane Crash That’s Connected to F-16 Incident Over DC Matt Vespa
It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert Kurt Schlichter
There Are Now Questions About Trump Participating in First GOP Primary Debate After RNC Releases Criteria Leah Barkoukis
Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays Derek Hunter
DeSantis' Comms Staffers Have Been Prepared to Handle Attacks from the Trump Camp Matt Vespa
Explosive Report Details CNN CEO Chris Licht's Time At the Left-Wing Network Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here’s Who Died in the Plane Crash That’s Connected to F-16 Incident Over DC Matt Vespa