Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
Biden Taken Apart for Greatest 'Denial Psychosis in History'
In Michigan, Improper Pronoun Use Could Land You in Jail
Here's One Interesting Aspect About the Failed Anti-Putin Coup
'Just Calm Down For A Second': Lindsey Graham Bood Off South Carolina Stage...
The Drudgery and Danger of a Meritless Society
Wisconsin Democrat: 'F*** the Suburbs' During Debate On Crime
Biology Professor Says He Was Fired for Teaching Sex Is Determined by Chromosomes
Trans Biden Official Claims Gov't Does Not 'Belong' In Gender Treatments
Democrat With Million Dollar Home Complains About Having to Pay Her Student Debt
U.S. Attorney David Weiss' Response to Jim Jordan Is the Definition of a...
Indiana Supreme Court Deals Pro-Lifers a Win
Biden Is 'Consumed' By Hunter's Scandals That Is Tarnishing the Corrupt Family's Name
International Investors Are Increasingly Pulling Out of Germany
Tipsheet

Some of These Reactions to the Affirmative Action Ruling Are Getting Ugly

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 01, 2023 8:30 PM

The reactions to the affirmative action ruling from the Supreme Court were bound to get ugly. It’s a cycle of whining we’ve all come to know from the Left when they don’t get their way, and this week was a brutal one for progressives in America. From this ruling on college admissions to Joe Biden not being able to cancel student debt unilaterally, the Left learned that Biden isn’t a king. 

While liberal America’s initial reactions to the affirmative action ruling will undoubtedly be centered on how Justice Clarence Thomas is evil, how we’re veering back toward pre-Civil War times, how the GOP is racist, and how the Supreme Court is illegitimate because they handed down a decision we didn’t like; it’s children’s hour. But a nasty war within America’s minority communities is about to erupt between blacks and Asians. It’s the issue that splinters these voting blocs, and it’s best to let these two sides duke it out, vent, and take swings at one another because it won’t be pretty. And yes, some Asian progressives will hurl grenades into their own tent, accusing ‘Fellow Yellows’ of siding with white supremacy if they agree with the Court’s decision. 

Recommended

U.S. Attorney David Weiss' Response to Jim Jordan Is the Definition of a 'Friday News Dump' Rebecca Downs

Yeah, it’s about to get nasty. Very nasty. Remember, ‘Stop Asian Hate,’ anyone?


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

U.S. Attorney David Weiss' Response to Jim Jordan Is the Definition of a 'Friday News Dump' Rebecca Downs
What Caused a CNN Host to Quickly End Her Segment on Affirmative Action Matt Vespa
Biden Taken Apart for Greatest 'Denial Psychosis in History' Katie Pavlich
Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's Her Response. Spencer Brown
In Michigan, Improper Pronoun Use Could Land You in Jail Matt Vespa
Democrat With Million Dollar Home Complains About Having to Pay Her Student Debt Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
U.S. Attorney David Weiss' Response to Jim Jordan Is the Definition of a 'Friday News Dump' Rebecca Downs