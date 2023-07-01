Some of These Reactions to the Affirmative Action Ruling Are Getting Ugly

The reactions to the affirmative action ruling from the Supreme Court were bound to get ugly. It’s a cycle of whining we’ve all come to know from the Left when they don’t get their way, and this week was a brutal one for progressives in America. From this ruling on college admissions to Joe Biden not being able to cancel student debt unilaterally, the Left learned that Biden isn’t a king.

While liberal America’s initial reactions to the affirmative action ruling will undoubtedly be centered on how Justice Clarence Thomas is evil, how we’re veering back toward pre-Civil War times, how the GOP is racist, and how the Supreme Court is illegitimate because they handed down a decision we didn’t like; it’s children’s hour. But a nasty war within America’s minority communities is about to erupt between blacks and Asians. It’s the issue that splinters these voting blocs, and it’s best to let these two sides duke it out, vent, and take swings at one another because it won’t be pretty. And yes, some Asian progressives will hurl grenades into their own tent, accusing ‘Fellow Yellows’ of siding with white supremacy if they agree with the Court’s decision.

Congrats on screwing over other people of color, ma'am! (Particularly those whose efforts in civil rights paved the way for your family to come to America!) https://t.co/bikNjzzAsL — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 1, 2023

Sophia Chang speaks on Affirmative Action. A lot of Asians don't agree with this ruling. pic.twitter.com/gQXFJcaekj — Ms. Real Marie (@real_marie) July 1, 2023

Patrick your Brown Asians are in fact colorists. Clean your own house first. — Ms. Real Marie (@real_marie) July 1, 2023

You're racist for thinking this is discrimination Patrick. Let me guess you support Nikki Haley. Good job. — Ms. Real Marie (@real_marie) July 1, 2023

She's saying fellow yellows because... Well you take a look at who filed the lawsuit. Go be politically correct elsewhere because brown Asians are anti Black too. — Ms. Real Marie (@real_marie) July 1, 2023

Someone has hacked your account and is publicly endorsing racial discrimination. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 1, 2023

This literally makes no sense… Asians were the ones being discriminated against. She’s not screwing anybody over by sticking up for her own right. You are just trying to screw her over for the benefit of the minority you prefer.



Which is… you guessed it… Racism! — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 1, 2023

Yeah! If you REALLY cared about America, you’d let less qualified people steal opportunities from your children who worked hard and sacrificed and achieved. After all- the civil rights movement was all about judging people based on skin color and not on who and what they are…… — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) July 1, 2023

Yeah, it’s about to get nasty. Very nasty. Remember, ‘Stop Asian Hate,’ anyone?

Liberals: "Stop Asian hate!"



*Supreme Court rules Harvard can't systemically discriminate against Asians in admissions*



Liberals: "No! Not like that!" — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 29, 2023



