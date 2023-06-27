Joe Biden: 'I Sold a Lot of State Secrets'
Why Would Biden Say That About the Attempted Anti-Putin Coup?
Here's What Happened to the Bodies When the Titanic Submersible Imploded
Stop Being Stupid, Republicans
Truth Social, Not So Social
Whom to Believe?
McCarthy Said Santos Shouldn't Run for Reelection. Here's How the New York Republican...
Is Pride Month Going to Turn Into...the Entire Summer?
Will Anyone Tell the American People The Truth About Ukraine?
Will Embattled President Biden Resign?
The GOP's Abortion Dilemma
The Crisis That Cannot Be Ignored
It Looks Like U.S. Attorney David Weiss and AG Merrick Garland May Have...
Anthony Fauci Starts His New Gig in Less Than a Week
Tipsheet

Did Anti-Trump Hysterics Force an NFL Player to Cancel His Charity Golf Tournament?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 27, 2023 8:15 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Buffalo Bills’ Safety Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament has encountered a hiccup. One of their sponsors pulled out due to the venue: Trump National Doral Miami. However, there is now a debate about whether the organization that withdrew was a sponsor or a beneficiary, it’s irrelevant. The word got out, and people started to wonder if they needed to hide under the bed. The hysterics proved so intense that Poyer pulled the plug on the event. The defensive tackle has credited the game of golf with helping him overcome alcohol addiction (via The Blaze): 


Buffalo Bills defensive player Jordan Poyer announced his annual charity golf tournament was cancelled after a "big sponsor" pulled out because it was set to be held at a Donald Trump-owned golf course in Florida. 

Poyer announced via Instagram video that the Erie County Medical Center Foundation, a Buffalo-area hospital, received letters from golf teams "up north" which dropped out of the event, prompting the medical center to do so as well.

"They decided they didn’t want to take part in my tournament in which they took part in last year because of where it’s at, at Trump National Doral in South Florida,” Poyer said. "ECMC decided they can no longer take the pressure from up top, from the people above them and it probably has nothing to do with ECMC at all," he added. 

[…] 

ECMC Foundation Executive Director Susan Gonzalez addressed the situation but ultimately said it was Poyer's decision to cancel. 

“ECMC Foundation was fortunate to be a beneficiary of Jordan Poyer’s golf tournament in Florida. Although the Foundation was not a sponsor, we have had an excellent partnership with Jordan and we respect his decision to cancel his tournament; we hope he will consider supporting us in his future events," the executive said.

Recommended

Here's What Happened to the Bodies When the Titanic Submersible Imploded Matt Vespa

Yet, have no fear, Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, said the tournament would return next year at Trump Doral National Miami (via The Buffalo News): 


Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, said late Sunday night that Poyer's celebrity golf tournament will return next year at Trump National Doral in Florida. 

The tournament, scheduled for July 10 at Trump Doral, was canceled Saturday and rescheduled for next year because of what Poyer's representatives called "negative comments by some individuals trying to make this a political battle and divide our community," in a statement.

Bush, who has been off Twitter, returned Sunday night to issue a statement in three tweets, saying she and Poyer "will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly." She said the event is not happening this year "because of the arrogance of others, and then backing out at the last minute." 

It’s for charity; everyone simmer down.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened to the Bodies When the Titanic Submersible Imploded Matt Vespa
Joe Biden: 'I Sold a Lot of State Secrets' Matt Vespa
It Looks Like U.S. Attorney David Weiss and AG Merrick Garland May Have Deceived Congress Rebecca Downs
Stop Being Stupid, Republicans Derek Hunter
Maine Lobstermen Stick It to Federal Government Rebecca Downs
Six Ways Biden’s Presidency Is Exposing the Obama Myth Sponsored By AMAC

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's What Happened to the Bodies When the Titanic Submersible Imploded Matt Vespa