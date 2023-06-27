Did Anti-Trump Hysterics Force an NFL Player to Cancel His Charity Golf Tournament?

Buffalo Bills’ Safety Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament has encountered a hiccup. One of their sponsors pulled out due to the venue: Trump National Doral Miami. However, there is now a debate about whether the organization that withdrew was a sponsor or a beneficiary, it’s irrelevant. The word got out, and people started to wonder if they needed to hide under the bed. The hysterics proved so intense that Poyer pulled the plug on the event. The defensive tackle has credited the game of golf with helping him overcome alcohol addiction (via The Blaze):

OH NO: Buffalo #Bills star safety Jordan Poyer has canceled his Celebrity Open golf event due to heavy backlash over the choice of location. The event was scheduled for the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Poyer's representatives at the Avalon Group said in a… pic.twitter.com/GkqyKOAjXY — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 25, 2023

Update: #Bills Jordan Poyer cancels Golf charity event at Trump National after receiving backlash.



Teammates such as QB Josh Allen and WR Gabriel Davis publicly showed support to Poyer.



Buffalo Bills defensive player Jordan Poyer announced his annual charity golf tournament was cancelled after a "big sponsor" pulled out because it was set to be held at a Donald Trump-owned golf course in Florida. Poyer announced via Instagram video that the Erie County Medical Center Foundation, a Buffalo-area hospital, received letters from golf teams "up north" which dropped out of the event, prompting the medical center to do so as well. "They decided they didn’t want to take part in my tournament in which they took part in last year because of where it’s at, at Trump National Doral in South Florida,” Poyer said. "ECMC decided they can no longer take the pressure from up top, from the people above them and it probably has nothing to do with ECMC at all," he added. […] ECMC Foundation Executive Director Susan Gonzalez addressed the situation but ultimately said it was Poyer's decision to cancel. “ECMC Foundation was fortunate to be a beneficiary of Jordan Poyer’s golf tournament in Florida. Although the Foundation was not a sponsor, we have had an excellent partnership with Jordan and we respect his decision to cancel his tournament; we hope he will consider supporting us in his future events," the executive said.

Official statement in regards to the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open. pic.twitter.com/PArCYapYHT — Avalon Sports (@GroupAvalon) June 24, 2023

Yet, have no fear, Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, said the tournament would return next year at Trump Doral National Miami (via The Buffalo News):

Let’s be very clear. Jordan did not cancel his event. We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly. And we can easily spend our own money to fund the tournament. It wasn’t about that. Tournament will be at same spot next year. Trump’s course. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) June 26, 2023

The event was cancelled due to the arrogance of others, and then backing out last minute leaving us in a difficult spot to make everything happen properly. Especially while we are on a family vacation.. We want it to be great and next year it will be outstanding! Thank you! https://t.co/ymRYEJhNMn — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) June 26, 2023

And huge thank you to Trump & all the amazing sponsors (literally so many!!) that offered to sponsor the tournament. We appreciate you all! As well as the fans and supporters! Right left whatever hopefully next year we can all come together for a good cause! Location aside..love! https://t.co/7S061MpPBu — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) June 26, 2023





Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, said late Sunday night that Poyer's celebrity golf tournament will return next year at Trump National Doral in Florida. The tournament, scheduled for July 10 at Trump Doral, was canceled Saturday and rescheduled for next year because of what Poyer's representatives called "negative comments by some individuals trying to make this a political battle and divide our community," in a statement. Bush, who has been off Twitter, returned Sunday night to issue a statement in three tweets, saying she and Poyer "will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly." She said the event is not happening this year "because of the arrogance of others, and then backing out at the last minute."

It’s for charity; everyone simmer down.