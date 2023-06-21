Why Did Hunter Biden Get a Pass When This Rapper Got Years in...
Adam Schiff Formally Censured by House for 'Conduct Unbecoming'
Watch What Happens When Ted Cruz Presses Dem Witness on Differences Between Women...
Conclusion of Media About Hunter Indictments: It Is All So Tough on 'The...
House COVID Panel Zeros In on How Constitutional Rights Were Trampled Upon During...
The U.S. Continues to Let China Walk All Over the U.S.
Republicans Are Increasingly Hopeful They Can Take Back State Senate in Virginia
Republicans Share Mixed Emotions Over the Lax Treatment of Hunter Biden
Here's How Democrats Are Looking to Commemorate Dobbs
Boebert Scorches Biden In Fiery Impeachment Speech As GOP Responds In Unexpected Way
Catholic Group 'Just Getting Started' When It Comes to Putting Pressure on Dodgers
Biden Claims Americans Would Need A Lot More Than a Gun to Fight...
Detransitioned Teen Sues California Hospital, Doctors for Removing Her Breasts at Age 13
Poll: Majority of Americans Want Congress to Pass Pro-Life Legislation
Tipsheet

This Is Why You Really Can't Trust the Polls on Trump Regarding These Indictments

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 21, 2023 8:05 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Don’t read the polls about Trump and the indictments because they’ve become even more unreliable. New surveys took less than a week to show Trump’s support among GOP voters crumbling post-indictment. That’s not accurate. It’s not even remotely within the realm of possibility. Donald Trump has a sizeable lead in the GOP primaries, and support among Republicans and GOP-leaning independents has become even more entrenched. Harvard Harris found that 56 percent felt the Trump indictment over classified materials was election interference on behalf of the Justice Department. Trump isn’t in trouble, and if the timing and skepticism weren’t apparent from the outset, the poll is from CNN (via NY Post): 

Republican support for former President Donald Trump has dipped since he was charged with 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling and concealment of classified White House documents, according to a new poll. 

The new CNN poll, released on Tuesday and conducted entirely after the 77-year-old former president’s arraignment in a Miami, Fla., federal court, shows that both support for his 2024 presidential candidacy and positive views of him among Republican and Republican-leaning voters have declined compared to last month. 

The survey found that 47% of Republicans and Republican-leaning registered voters say Trump is their first choice for the GOP’s standard bearer in 2024, down from 53% in May.   

In comparison, support for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remained unchanged since last month, with 26% supporting the governor of the Sunshine State. 

It’s way too early for this, folks. ABC News was beside itself Sunday over an NPR/PBS News poll showing that Trump was getting stronger with his base and that the former president and Joe Biden were tied in a head-to-head match-up. We will get more into the weeds and the general election implications when the delegate count gets going for the primaries, but there isn’t be an event that takes out Trump. 

Recommended

'If You Wanna Go There': Durham Hits Back at Schiff Over False Attacks Katie Pavlich


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'If You Wanna Go There': Durham Hits Back at Schiff Over False Attacks Katie Pavlich
Adam Schiff Formally Censured by House for 'Conduct Unbecoming' Spencer Brown
Boebert Scorches Biden In Fiery Impeachment Speech As GOP Responds In Unexpected Way Sarah Arnold
Jim Jordan Has the Best Response to Sheila Jackson Lee's Absurd Questions for Durham Spencer Brown
Watch What Happens When Ted Cruz Presses Dem Witness on Differences Between Women and Men Julio Rosas
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'If You Wanna Go There': Durham Hits Back at Schiff Over False Attacks Katie Pavlich