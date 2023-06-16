Liberal Media Goes After FBI Agent Who Testified for Republicans in DOJ Weaponization...
Tipsheet

Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 16, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Matt Walsh can and does rub people wrong, even on the Right, but this thread is something else. From sources at Fox News, Walsh obtained what appears to be forced participation and support of extreme LGBT groups. These documents were allegedly shown when Fox staffers logged into their employee portals. Some of the reading material suggestions for Pride Month contained graphic sex, which obviously might be off-putting to some. As Walsh noted, Fox Corp. activated an artificial intelligence program to monitor employees’ commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) activities. Just read the thread of what’s allegedly going on over there: [Warning: some graphic content]:

And some on our side think fighting culture wars isn’t important. They are—this is why. When you cede the battlefield, don’t be shocked about the consequences. Conservatives have retreated far too often from these debates/fights, opting to stick to policy debates, eschewing things that are too polarizing. As you can see, the fallout from that decision has been insane. 

