Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals

Matt Walsh can and does rub people wrong, even on the Right, but this thread is something else. From sources at Fox News, Walsh obtained what appears to be forced participation and support of extreme LGBT groups. These documents were allegedly shown when Fox staffers logged into their employee portals. Some of the reading material suggestions for Pride Month contained graphic sex, which obviously might be off-putting to some. As Walsh noted, Fox Corp. activated an artificial intelligence program to monitor employees’ commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) activities. Just read the thread of what’s allegedly going on over there: [Warning: some graphic content]:

🧵1/ BREAKING: We've obtained internal docs from @FoxNews employees. Fox Corp is celebrating Pride by encouraging employees to read about “glory holes,” supporting a group that gives sterilizing hormones to homeless youth, & deployed woke AI to monitor everyone. EXPLICIT CONTENT: — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

5/ The Ali Forney Center, which Fox praises for rescuing “homeless LGBT youth,” appears to admit (on Twitter and its website) that it injects these homeless young people with cross-sex hormones, which are known to cause sterilization. pic.twitter.com/oZp91eR8Hk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

7/ Let’s scroll down a bit more on the Fox employee portal. Employees are also encouraged to “expand [their] perspective” by reading books by trans activists, including a memoir titled Fairest “about a precocious boy … who would grow up to become a woman.” pic.twitter.com/yfaJHzYzOf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

9/ The Fox-endorsed book also details the author’s graphic description of having a “c*ck” in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/MOUdNlDy5z — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

11/ The book, which Fox suggests will “expand your perspective,” also quickly devolves into gay erotica. pic.twitter.com/PPMr3cfIQh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

13/ Fox further recommends that employees listen to podcasts like “Queery” and watch various TED Talks about “LGBT life.” In one of those talks, a woman explains that undergoing a medically unnecessary double mastectomy is a sign of strength. pic.twitter.com/kZcFd09ZaW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

15/ Not all Fox employees are happy with this propaganda. That might be why, last year, Fox experimented with a solution to monitor employees’ commitment to DEI. It’s an AI platform called Eskalera, which tracks employees’ commitment to the cult of DEI. pic.twitter.com/f9WKC2nlIp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

17/ Eskalera says it pulls in data from various sources, including the email and payroll systems. It generates a “peer comfort index” and a “diversity index,” based in part on how often employees practice “micro-affirmations.” pic.twitter.com/vmgZWSqs50 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

19/ All of the woke indoctrination Fox pushes on its employees seems to have succeeded. Some Fox News employees are openly hostile to their audience. Here’s the Instagram page of one employee with pronouns in bio who is highly influential over Fox News’ actual content: pic.twitter.com/xVJ4JIHNHB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

21/ This Fox News employee also regularly lashes out at Fox News’ audience. In a recent post, for example, he attacked conservatives’ concerns over drag queens targeting children, writing, “When are you hicks going to be honest about who the real problem is[?]” pic.twitter.com/ViX3pGKeHL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

23/ Do the executives and owners just not know what’s happening in their company? Are they trying to comply with some onerous New York State Law? Do they not care? Do they actually support this nonsense?



Fox News’ audience deserves to know. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

25/ These massive funds consolidate the wealth of millions of Americans, and then use their combined voting power to pursue a radical agenda most of those Americans oppose. They are Fox’s real customers. And they’re getting exactly what they want. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

And some on our side think fighting culture wars isn’t important. They are—this is why. When you cede the battlefield, don’t be shocked about the consequences. Conservatives have retreated far too often from these debates/fights, opting to stick to policy debates, eschewing things that are too polarizing. As you can see, the fallout from that decision has been insane.