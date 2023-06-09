Trump Indictment Excitement, EVs Will Battle Racism, and Another FBI Scandal Getting Ignor...
What Special Counsel Jack Smith Said About the Trump Indictment Was Eye-Opening

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 09, 2023 11:30 PM
Trump has been indicted. The official document was unsealed, but we’ve all known its contents for hours. While the Stormy Daniels indictment, where Trump is essentially charged with campaign finance violations, misdemeanor charges elevated as felonies, is pure legal gobbledygook, this classified document case is slightly different. If they could get Trump on Daniels, it was almost a foregone conclusion he would get indicted in the aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago raid in August of 2022. That being said, dismissing the indictment filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith is harder. Classified documents were stored in the bathroom. And while I hate to concede defeat to The Washington Post, their initial story about nuclear secrets allegedly being on-site essentially was true. The recordings are also damning, making it much easier for anti-Trump zealots at the Department of Justice to do their work. 

Yet, it’s what Smith said during his presser that raised eyebrows. It’s also patently false, given the circumstances. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted it first

"We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” he said. It’s eye-opening because that’s not what’s happening here. This case is a mess for all involved because while I agree, there’s more of a legal argument here against Trump than Daniels, where’s Joe Biden’s indictment? He had classified state secrets in his garage and inside his Delaware residence. Biden left classified materials at multiple locations. Will he be charged once he’s left office? Also, Jack, where have you been, sir? We have two systems of justice: one where Democrats get away with everything and another where Republicans get wrapped up in political theater. 

The FBI is covering up for Joe and Hunter. The timing of this indictment speaks to that, dropping hours after an incriminating document is revealed showing that a foreign national might have bribed Biden to the tune of $5 million. Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information while she was secretary of state, using and unauthorized and unsecured server to do all her official work. She was never indicted, and she deleted 30,000 emails under subpoena. The laws of this country apply to everyone—don’t make us laugh, sir. Biden allegedly took bribes and mishandled classified documents, but he’ll get away with it. That’s the end note to this chaotic scene.

