BREAKING: Trump Indictment Unsealed

The indictment against Donald Trump in the classified document investigation has been unsealed, and there isn’t much to it reading new information. The media had the worst spoiler alerts with this story, as everything reported thus far is only confirmed with the unsealing of the 49-page document detailing the charges against the former president. We also know who else would be charged, given that one of the counts included conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Here are the charges Trump is facing to recap:

1) Willful Retention of National Defense Information

Max. Term on Imprisonment: 10 years

Max. Supervised Release: 3 Years

Max. Fine: $250,000

2). Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

Max. Term of Imprisonment: 20 years

Max. Supervised Release: 3 years

Max. Fine: $250,000

3). Withholding a Document or Record

Max. Term of Imprisonment: 20 years

Max. Supervised Release: 3 Years

Max. Fine: $250,000

4). Corruptly Concealing a Document or Record

Max. Term of Imprisonment: 20 years

Max. Supervised Release: 3 Years

Max. Fine: $250,000

5). Concealing a Document in a Federal Investigation

Max. Term of Imprisonment: 20 years

Max. Supervised Release: 3 years

Max. Fine: $250,000

6). Scheme to Conceal

Max. Term of Imprisonment: 5 years

Max. Supervised Released: 3 years

Max. Fine: $250,000

7). False Statements and Representations

Max. Term of Imprisonment: 5 years

Max. Supervised Release: 3 years

Max. Fine: $250,000

Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, was also named in the indictment as a co-conspirator (via WaPo):

Federal authorities have charged a longtime aide to Donald Trump whose responsibilities included moving and carrying cardboard boxes in which the former president likes to keep mementos and papers, the former president announced on social media Friday. Prosecutors have viewed Walt Nauta — a military valet in the Trump White House and now a personal aide to the former president — as a critical witness in the investigation into possible mishandling of classified government materials at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence and private club. […] When first questioned by FBI agents in the spring of 2022, Nauta denied any knowledge that sensitive documents were being stored at Trump’s club, The Washington Post has reported. But when questioned a second time, he told investigators that he had moved boxes at Trump’s direction after prosecutors sent a subpoena seeking the return of all documents marked classified and kept at Mar-a-Lago.

The battlefield is set. Trump has shaken up his legal team. The former president is due in court next Tuesday in South Florida.

