Here’s How We Rally Around Donald Trump
Jim Jordan Reveals New Information About Mar-a-Lago Raid in Scathing Letter to Biden...
The White House Had an Interesting Response When Asked About the Timing of...
Trump Has a New Legal Team After Indictment in Classified Doc Probe
We Know the Jail Sentence Trump Is Facing If Convicted in Classified Doc...
Hillary Clinton Brazenly Gloats About Getting Away With Classified Emails on Basement Serv...
'Freudian Slip': Nancy Mace Torches Biden's Reaction to Bribery Allegations
Now Mexico Is Mad at Florida's Migrant Flights to Sanctuary States
Popular Gaming Livestreamer Finds Out What Happens When You Stand Up to the...
Is This the 'Forbidden Monologue' Tucker Carlson Planned to Give the Day Fox...
State Democrats Are Turning These Places Into Radical Abortion Destination Sites
Women-Only Spa Forced to Allow Biological Male ‘Trans’ Customers
John Kerry Hits New Low As He Likens Climate Change Efforts to D-Day
Rubio Issues Warning Over Trump Indictment
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Trump Indictment Unsealed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 09, 2023 2:09 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The indictment against Donald Trump in the classified document investigation has been unsealed, and there isn’t much to it reading new information. The media had the worst spoiler alerts with this story, as everything reported thus far is only confirmed with the unsealing of the 49-page document detailing the charges against the former president. We also know who else would be charged, given that one of the counts included conspiracy to obstruct justice.

 Here are the charges Trump is facing to recap:

1) Willful Retention of National Defense Information

  • Max. Term on Imprisonment: 10 years
  • Max. Supervised Release: 3 Years
  • Max. Fine: $250,000

 2). Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

  • Max. Term of Imprisonment: 20 years
  • Max. Supervised Release: 3 years
  • Max. Fine: $250,000

3). Withholding a Document or Record

  • Max. Term of Imprisonment: 20 years
  • Max. Supervised Release: 3 Years
  • Max. Fine: $250,000

4). Corruptly Concealing a Document or Record

  • Max. Term of Imprisonment: 20 years
  • Max. Supervised Release: 3 Years
  • Max. Fine: $250,000

5). Concealing a Document in a Federal Investigation

  • Max. Term of Imprisonment: 20 years
  • Max. Supervised Release: 3 years
  • Max. Fine: $250,000 

6). Scheme to Conceal

  • Max. Term of Imprisonment: 5 years
  • Max. Supervised Released: 3 years
  • Max. Fine: $250,000

7). False Statements and Representations

  • Max. Term of Imprisonment: 5 years
  • Max. Supervised Release: 3 years
  • Max. Fine: $250,000

 Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, was also named in the indictment as a co-conspirator (via WaPo): 

Federal authorities have charged a longtime aide to Donald Trump whose responsibilities included moving and carrying cardboard boxes in which the former president likes to keep mementos and papers, the former president announced on social media Friday. 

Prosecutors have viewed Walt Nauta — a military valet in the Trump White House and now a personal aide to the former president — as a critical witness in the investigation into possible mishandling of classified government materials at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence and private club. 

[…] 

When first questioned by FBI agents in the spring of 2022, Nauta denied any knowledge that sensitive documents were being stored at Trump’s club, The Washington Post has reported. 

But when questioned a second time, he told investigators that he had moved boxes at Trump’s direction after prosecutors sent a subpoena seeking the return of all documents marked classified and kept at Mar-a-Lago. 

Recommended

The White House Had an Interesting Response When Asked About the Timing of Trump Indictment Spencer Brown

The battlefield is set. Trump has shaken up his legal team. The former president is due in court next Tuesday in South Florida.


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The White House Had an Interesting Response When Asked About the Timing of Trump Indictment Spencer Brown
Hillary Clinton Brazenly Gloats About Getting Away With Classified Emails on Basement Server Spencer Brown
Here’s How We Rally Around Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
'Freudian Slip': Nancy Mace Torches Biden's Reaction to Bribery Allegations Spencer Brown
The FBI's Manufactured Narrative for the Biden Corruption Investigation Has Collapsed Matt Vespa
Who Do the Dems Replace Biden With? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The White House Had an Interesting Response When Asked About the Timing of Trump Indictment Spencer Brown