Remember When the Media Jumped for Glee Because Trump Walked Down a Ramp Slowly?

Joe Biden became the new national spokesperson for Life Alert when he fell and couldn’t get up at the US Air Force Academy commencement ceremony. He tumbled hard at his age, which could have led to severe health complications. He’s 80 years old, and the liberal media and Democratic lackeys were quick to pivot away from the president collapsing for all to see, once again exposing that the man isn’t healthy enough to be president. This event was an easy public appearance. He must make several or so a day once the 2024 campaign gets kicked into high gear. This trip-up isn’t the first time he fell. Meanwhile, networks and liberal media figures were popping champagne and peddling conspiracy theories about Donald Trump walking down a ramp slowly at West Point’s graduation in 2020.

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

Oh, we have the receipts, guys. The Left donned their finest tin foil hats because Trump sauntered, but Biden, who looked confused and stared into the abyss at the Air Force Academy, fell, couldn’t get up, and there were no follow-ups. Nothing about whether Joe Biden is healthy to occupy the Oval Office:

When Donald Trump walked slowly down some wet stairs the entire mainstream press lost its mind. https://t.co/hwPHuDV4NN pic.twitter.com/q9zxBrrlZk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023

Have we tracked down an explanation of Biden’s fall yet @washingtonpost? pic.twitter.com/H7n0nfzJHv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023

Looking forward to “Biden’s Fall Raises New Health Questions” from @nytimes with a subhead about Biden’s age. pic.twitter.com/8ljtG3Geb5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023

FLASHBACK to when Trump went slowly down a ramp at West Point. CNN LOST ITS MIND pic.twitter.com/ZtIet6eaqH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

FLASHBACK: CNN's Jim Acosta reveled in Joe Biden questioning President Trump's physical stamina in light of "Trump's slow descent down a ramp at a West Point commencement earlier this year." pic.twitter.com/RA6Rl904hQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

Gonna get this tattooed. pic.twitter.com/4xyu9LH4eh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023





The first reason for the media prevaricating on the fall is simple: bias. They can’t feed the narrative that Joe is too weak for president. The irony is that before the 2022 midterms, there were many stories littered with details about how Biden could hack it as president, with numerous Democratic National Committee members frustrated and worried about the president’s mental health. They can’t say that now, especially after multiple Democrats and their allies in the media have been trying to wheel Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) off a cliff for clogging up judicial nominations due to health problems. Feinstein is nearly 90, but she’s been absent due to health issues. And now, her fellow Democrats have turned on her, claiming she’s too old and weak to do the job. It’s funny how applicable that narrative is to Joe Biden.



