Mandatory Assault Weapons Now!
Another Jussie Smollett? Another Hollywood Actor Claims to Be a Hate Crime Victim
Bank Your Vote to Beat Biden
Socialism Versus Nature
Mike Pence's Ill-Starred Presidential Run
San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying...
Shocking Proposal From South Africa's Ruling Party Would Implement Race Quotas for Water...
Woke Corporations Are Attacking American Values
If It’s Not Open Warfare, It’s Collusive Lawfare
Paul, Cruz Stand Up to Big Pharma
The Holes in Interpol – The Case of Alex Saab
LOL: Lori Lightfoot Lands Plum Gig Teaching ‘Health Policy and Leadership’ at Harvard
Americans Don’t Need Washington to Drive Up the Price of Air Travel
Liberal Colleges Should Assume the Burden of Student Debt
Tipsheet

Remember When the Media Jumped for Glee Because Trump Walked Down a Ramp Slowly?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 07, 2023 6:35 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Joe Biden became the new national spokesperson for Life Alert when he fell and couldn’t get up at the US Air Force Academy commencement ceremony. He tumbled hard at his age, which could have led to severe health complications. He’s 80 years old, and the liberal media and Democratic lackeys were quick to pivot away from the president collapsing for all to see, once again exposing that the man isn’t healthy enough to be president. This event was an easy public appearance. He must make several or so a day once the 2024 campaign gets kicked into high gear. This trip-up isn’t the first time he fell. Meanwhile, networks and liberal media figures were popping champagne and peddling conspiracy theories about Donald Trump walking down a ramp slowly at West Point’s graduation in 2020.

Oh, we have the receipts, guys. The Left donned their finest tin foil hats because Trump sauntered, but Biden, who looked confused and stared into the abyss at the Air Force Academy, fell, couldn’t get up, and there were no follow-ups. Nothing about whether Joe Biden is healthy to occupy the Oval Office:

Recommended

San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis


The first reason for the media prevaricating on the fall is simple: bias. They can’t feed the narrative that Joe is too weak for president. The irony is that before the 2022 midterms, there were many stories littered with details about how Biden could hack it as president, with numerous Democratic National Committee members frustrated and worried about the president’s mental health. They can’t say that now, especially after multiple Democrats and their allies in the media have been trying to wheel Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) off a cliff for clogging up judicial nominations due to health problems. Feinstein is nearly 90, but she’s been absent due to health issues. And now, her fellow Democrats have turned on her, claiming she’s too old and weak to do the job. It’s funny how applicable that narrative is to Joe Biden.


Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis
He's Back: Tucker Carlson Releases the First Episode of His New Show Julio Rosas
What This Trail Camera Captured Is the Stuff of Nightmares Matt Vespa
Socialism Versus Nature John Stossel
House Freedom Caucus Gets Its Revenge for Debt Deal Spencer Brown
Former UPenn Swimmer Reveals Disturbing Details About Competing With Lia Thomas Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis