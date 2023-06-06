House Freedom Caucus Gets Its Revenge for Debt Deal
Tipsheet

The AOC Parody Account Is Back From the Dead

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 06, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The AOC parody account is back. It’s not verified, so maybe that’ll keep the humorless liberal vultures off its back. Or it very well could go away tonight, tomorrow, or sometime soon because liberals can’t take a joke. Whether it’s the original person behind the account is unknown, but whatever the case—AOCPressTwo is live. It’s already amassed 70,000 followers, and that number should grow exponentially over the next few days should the content prove just as scathing and hilarious as the original account, which Twitter deleted:

There are other accounts, too. Kamala Harris has one, which is also pure comedy. But I hope this account remains untouched. The content is more steeped in satire, whereas the original AOCPress account sounded more professional, for lack of a better term. The real New York congresswoman even alerted her followers that an account was impersonating her, even going so far as to block AOCPress, which the latter took as a badge of honor. 

Welcome back, AOCPressTwo. We hope you stay this time.

