The AOC Parody Account Is Back From the Dead

The AOC parody account is back. It’s not verified, so maybe that’ll keep the humorless liberal vultures off its back. Or it very well could go away tonight, tomorrow, or sometime soon because liberals can’t take a joke. Whether it’s the original person behind the account is unknown, but whatever the case—AOCPressTwo is live. It’s already amassed 70,000 followers, and that number should grow exponentially over the next few days should the content prove just as scathing and hilarious as the original account, which Twitter deleted:

I'm back - you mad, bro?



I'm starting from scratch because my previous 400,000 followers were all racists, bigots, xenophobes, homophobes, transphobes, white supremacists, and domestic terrorists. — AOC Press Release (parody) (@AOCpressTwo) June 4, 2023

I’m sponsoring a bill today in Congress to have mandatory electric airplanes by 2025. — AOC Press Release (parody) (@AOCpressTwo) June 6, 2023

Today I'll be introducing a bill to force all straight people to pay the bills of the ABCDEFHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ+ community. — AOC Press Release (parody) (@AOCpressTwo) June 5, 2023

My 50,000th follower will win a free vegan insect burger. — AOC Press Release (parody) (@AOCpressTwo) June 5, 2023

My colleagues are unbelievable at playing the stock market.



More proof that you have to be like really smart to be in Congress. — AOC Press Release (parody) (@AOCpressTwo) June 5, 2023

I’ll bet all 17 million dollars I’ve made since coming to Congress that Donald Trump is corrupt. — AOC Press Release (parody) (@AOCpressTwo) June 5, 2023

Straight people should be taxed double. — AOC Press Release (parody) (@AOCpressTwo) June 6, 2023

To save the planet, all stoves and ovens should be banned.



Like me, you should eat out at restaurants every meal so you don’t have to use them. — AOC Press Release (parody) (@AOCpressTwo) June 6, 2023

There are other accounts, too. Kamala Harris has one, which is also pure comedy. But I hope this account remains untouched. The content is more steeped in satire, whereas the original AOCPress account sounded more professional, for lack of a better term. The real New York congresswoman even alerted her followers that an account was impersonating her, even going so far as to block AOCPress, which the latter took as a badge of honor.

Welcome back, AOCPressTwo. We hope you stay this time.