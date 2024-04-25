Joe Biden Exploited His Son's Death Again

It’s got to the point where this can become a drinking game. Okay, that’s too much, but it’s certainly something that’s becoming so frequent that you could place a bet on FanDuel. This afternoon, the president delivered remarks about the CHIPS and Science Act at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse, New York. And somehow, he decided to thread his son’s death into the mix:

BIDEN: "Every time a police officer puts on that shield every morning, their husband or wife, whatever it is, or child, worries about will they get that phone call. I got one of those phone calls" pic.twitter.com/GUNB9ChgDA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2024

You know, before I start, I want to take a moment to honor two officers who have already been mentioned — two fallen heroes who were killed in the line of duty this month: Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and — County Sheriff Department — and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen. We pray for their loved ones, whose hearts have been broken. You know, every time a police officer puts on that shield every morning, their husband or wife, whatever it is, their child worries about will they get that phone call — will they get that phone call. I got one of those phone calls in a different circumstance — find out you’ve lost part of your soul, lost part of your heart.

Ninety-nine percent of that was fine, but where does Beau Biden fit into all this? He could have simply honored the late Lt. Hoosock and Officer Jensen, who were shot and killed earlier this month; that would have been the right thing to do. Instead, Biden grief-peddled again, exploited his son’s death again, and misfired on the empathy play again. Beau died of brain cancer.

Beau had time to say goodbye to his family—that’s the big difference. You can’t say that about the 13 American servicemen and women who were killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul, nor the construction workers on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, or even fallen local law enforcement in New York.

Biden is trying to play the empathy card, which has long been sent into the political abyss with his failed presidency, pervasive miscues, and the memory game. It was reported that Joe doesn’t know when Beau died, which is probably true, so he’s going to segue his son’s death into everything. I’m shocked it wasn’t rolled into this year’s Easter egg event at the White House.

Biden has stretched dead Beau to its limit; it comes off as forced and exploitive now. It’s all part of the political circus that is the Biden presidency. He can’t get points off his dead son anymore, the GDP report today was abysmal, and Biden must kowtow to antisemites, the hordes of angry young voters taking over colleges regarding the war in Gaza, to keep his presidency alive.

There’s a reason Joe ran twice and lost. Voters knew he wasn’t up for the job. A pandemic, among other things, allowed him to sneak in by accident, and we’re all paying for it.