There's an AOC Parody Account, and Some in the Liberal Media Can't Handle...
Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy?
NBC News White Knights for AOC, AP Discovers How to Say 'Gay' in...
End American Gerontocracy
WOTUS Victory, Potomac River Recovery, & New Outdoor Recreation Bill
JPMorgan Downgrades Target's Stock
Don't Trust the 'Jolly' Pundits Who Hate Conservatives
Only One Republican Candidate Gets Results
Welcome to Major League Baseball's Struggle Sessions
All-American Rejects: The Left's Racist War on Meritocracy
The Culture War Has Moved to a New Phase
Senate Kills Biden's $400 Billion Student Loan Handout
Trump Reacts to Biden's Humiliating Tumble That Sent Him Flying Across a Stage
Biden's Lax Border Policies Made It Possible for Five Illegal Aliens to Murder...
Tipsheet

Some Reporters Found the Bud Light Executive Who Trashed the Company. Here's What She Said

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 02, 2023 8:30 AM

She’s taken a leave of absence, and for good reason: her marketing decision has trashed the company. Bud Light is bleeding sales, down around 30 percent from last year. Billions of dollars have been torched by the company’s decision to partner with a biological man feigning womanhood as their new face. The most popular beer is no more, with mountains of cases left untouched in refrigerators, stadiums, ballparks, and concerts. It’s become a punchline on social media, the drink that will turn you into a transgender if your drink it. All Bud Light had to do was be normal and go about their business. 

However, they decided to pull a Maoist-like marketing ploy by excising their current customer base and replacing it with a more progressive, niche, non-beer drinking one. Transgenders are not even three percent of the population. Self-identification is inaccurate because those models have us all becoming gay by 2047. The genius behind this move, Alissa Heinerscheid, wanted a less “fratty” clientele. What she got was endless misery. Some reporters caught up with the executive who let her friend do the talking. Oh, and that person said, unsurprisingly, that Ms. Heinerscheid can’t comment on the ongoing troubles that she’s responsible for at the beer maker (via NY Post): 


The Bud Light marketing executive associated with the company’s disastrous Dylan Mulvaney partnership is “not supposed to talk” about the ordeal, according to a pal she was seen walking with in New York City. 

Alissa Heinerscheid, 39, refused to speak when approached by the Daily Mail for comment on the controversial marketing deal with the transgender influencer — before her friend cut in to explain that she couldn’t discuss the topic. 

“She’s not supposed to talk about it, she can’t,” the friend said before they moved on. 

Heinerscheid took a leave of absence from Bud Light as the brand began hemorrhaging billions of dollars over the partnership, which saw Mulvaney touting a March Madness promotion while dolled up as Holly Golightly and then frolicking in a bubble bath in April. 

It remains unclear whether Heinerscheid has since returned to work or remains on leave. 

Recommended

There's an AOC Parody Account, and Some in the Liberal Media Can't Handle It Matt Vespa


Of course, she’s not getting fired. It’s about the Corporate Equality Index rating that the Human Right Campaign releases every year. Attorney Ian Corzine explained this on social media. The irony of this Bud Light venture is that they got their suspended. These publicly traded companies have shareholders who hold this rating as the holy grail. If it’s maintained in good standing, executives could run companies into the ground, but they’re assured of keeping their jobs due to a good CEI grade. While it’s bad business for Target and Bud Light, executives who do 180-degree turns know they’ll probably lose their jobs for bucking the woke agenda.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an AOC Parody Account, and Some in the Liberal Media Can't Handle It Matt Vespa
All-American Rejects: The Left's Racist War on Meritocracy Mia Cathell
Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy? Matt Vespa
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson
Fox News Openly Admits It Will Have to Adhere to the Left's Woke Agenda Sarah Arnold
Conservatives Have Found Their Power Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's an AOC Parody Account, and Some in the Liberal Media Can't Handle It Matt Vespa