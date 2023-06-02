Some Reporters Found the Bud Light Executive Who Trashed the Company. Here's What She Said

She’s taken a leave of absence, and for good reason: her marketing decision has trashed the company. Bud Light is bleeding sales, down around 30 percent from last year. Billions of dollars have been torched by the company’s decision to partner with a biological man feigning womanhood as their new face. The most popular beer is no more, with mountains of cases left untouched in refrigerators, stadiums, ballparks, and concerts. It’s become a punchline on social media, the drink that will turn you into a transgender if your drink it. All Bud Light had to do was be normal and go about their business.

However, they decided to pull a Maoist-like marketing ploy by excising their current customer base and replacing it with a more progressive, niche, non-beer drinking one. Transgenders are not even three percent of the population. Self-identification is inaccurate because those models have us all becoming gay by 2047. The genius behind this move, Alissa Heinerscheid, wanted a less “fratty” clientele. What she got was endless misery. Some reporters caught up with the executive who let her friend do the talking. Oh, and that person said, unsurprisingly, that Ms. Heinerscheid can’t comment on the ongoing troubles that she’s responsible for at the beer maker (via NY Post):

Imagine trying to explain to someone from 10 years ago that Bud Light literally couldn’t give away their beer pic.twitter.com/ueVKQzivAi — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) May 29, 2023





The Bud Light marketing executive associated with the company’s disastrous Dylan Mulvaney partnership is “not supposed to talk” about the ordeal, according to a pal she was seen walking with in New York City. Alissa Heinerscheid, 39, refused to speak when approached by the Daily Mail for comment on the controversial marketing deal with the transgender influencer — before her friend cut in to explain that she couldn’t discuss the topic. “She’s not supposed to talk about it, she can’t,” the friend said before they moved on. Heinerscheid took a leave of absence from Bud Light as the brand began hemorrhaging billions of dollars over the partnership, which saw Mulvaney touting a March Madness promotion while dolled up as Holly Golightly and then frolicking in a bubble bath in April. It remains unclear whether Heinerscheid has since returned to work or remains on leave.

FLASHBACK: Bud Light Signals New Era In Marketing



“What I need to do to help this brand to evolve..this is my passion point.” - ALISSA HEINERSCHEID



via @forbes https://t.co/Xg1XrVlc0d — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 23, 2023





Of course, she’s not getting fired. It’s about the Corporate Equality Index rating that the Human Right Campaign releases every year. Attorney Ian Corzine explained this on social media. The irony of this Bud Light venture is that they got their suspended. These publicly traded companies have shareholders who hold this rating as the holy grail. If it’s maintained in good standing, executives could run companies into the ground, but they’re assured of keeping their jobs due to a good CEI grade. While it’s bad business for Target and Bud Light, executives who do 180-degree turns know they’ll probably lose their jobs for bucking the woke agenda.