MLB Pitcher Apologizes to Sports Lefties For Endorsing Bud Light Bashing

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Williams isn’t happy about the virulently anti-Catholic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence attending Pride Night. Spencer wrote about how he spoke out against the drag group and the Dodgers organization, risking cancellation by the woke mafia; Williams should hire bodyguards. But another MLB pitcher got into trouble for speaking his mind and had to apologize to the leftist sports media for the transgression. Anthony Bass of the Toronto Blue Jay delivered what could arguably be a hostage video for posting some Instagram stories endorsing the ongoing boycott of Bud Light and Target (via Newsweek):

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

How shameful you force him to make this idiotic statement and apologize for his beliefs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 30, 2023





Anthony Bass, a pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays Major League Baseball (MLB) team, apologized on Tuesday for sharing an anti-LGBTQ post on social media. Bass, a 35-year-old native of Michigan, became embroiled in controversy on Monday when he shared a video on his Instagram story promoting a conservative boycott of Bud Light beer and Target stores. The brands are among the increasing number of companies and products drawing the ire of right-wing figures online over their pro-LGBTQ+ marketing initiatives. Bud Light was initially targeted for a small branded partnership it did with a popular transgender social media influencer. Target faced calls for boycotts and bomb threats after introducing its 2023 line of Pride Month merchandise. Despite such inclusive marketing and branding initiatives being commonplace among corporations for years, they have become engulfed in controversy in recent months, with some experts pinning the blame on a small number of influential far-right figures orchestrating a plan to make support for LGBTQ+ communities toxic for major companies.

Bud Light sales have dipped nearly 30 percent from last year. The collapse stems from the company’s decision to enter a marketing partnership with a biological male who identifies as female. It’s the definition of ‘fugazi;’ it’s a fake woman. Target opted to showcase transgender clothing in the kids’ section, which included tuck-friendly bathing suits. That decision led to the company losing over $10 billion in less than two weeks. Target has since moved these transgender items either off the shelves or to the back of the store. Astonishingly, the once most popular beer and Target of all stores decided to pour gasoline on themselves and self-immolate.

Don’t apologize to the mob, Bass. Don’t ever do that because it will not grant you relief from these people.

Major League Baseball is demanding apologies from Christians who did nothing wrong while supporting demons who target children for genital mutilation. https://t.co/7GVzlgSjYQ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 30, 2023

