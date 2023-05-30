This Tweet From an MLB Pitcher Is Sure to Make Leftist Sports Media Melt Down

As the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball club continues to hem-and-haw its way through a controversy created by its decision to honor a group called The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their supposed contributions to the City of Angels — more on their, ahem, activities from Mia here — a growing number of baseball fans and faith-based organizations have registered their disapproval of the Dodgers' decision.

Among them, as of Tuesday afternoon, is Trevor Williams, a 31-year-old pitcher for the Washington Nationals who happens to be Catholic and decided to use his platform to speak out against the Dodgers and Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in a statement on Twitter. His admirable decision to use his voice rather than remain silent is sure to send left-wing media — especially leftward-lurching sports media — screeching into the abyss.

"As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers' decision to re-invite and honor the group 'The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' at their Pride Night this year," Williams said in his tweeted statement. "A Major League Baseball game is a place where people from all walks of life should feel welcomed, something I greatly respect and support. This is the purpose of different themed nights hosted by the organization, including Price Night," he continued.

Addressing the Dodgers back-and-forth invitation, dis-invitation, and re-invitation mess, Williams noted that, "to invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles County alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization," Williams added.

Williams also needled the supposedly "inclusive and tolerant" crowd's hypocrisy when it comes to certain religious groups: "Creating an environment in which one group feels celebrated and honored at the expense of another is counterproductive and wrong," he explained. Not only is it wrong, but, as Williams noted, the decision to recognize the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence "is a clear violation of the Dodgers' Discrimination Policy, which explicitly states that any conduct or attire at the ballpark that is deemed to be indecent or prejudice against any particular group (or religion) is not tolerated."

"It seems that the Dodgers have made an exception in this case, doubling down that this group — which grossly disrespects and openly mocks many of the traditions and beliefs that Catholics hold most dear — should be celebrated," Williams added. "I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their association with this group and strive to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee." Again, strange how those who seek to get as many gold stars as possible for being "inclusive" are often the least inclusive in practice.

Williams concluded by encouraging his "fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur," rightly adding "I know I am not alone in my frustration, hurt, and disappointment about this situation. As Catholics, we look to Jesus Christ and the way He was treated and we realize that any suffering in this world unites us to Him in the next," Williams said.

Williams is, of course, correct in what he said. For the Dodgers to claim the mantle of inclusive tolerance while honoring a group most well-known for its mockery of the Catholic faith is absurd. But, for saying the true and correct thing, he's sure to invoke the wrath of other "COEXIST" tyrants.