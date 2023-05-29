Rolling Stone Is Trying to Gin Up a Furry Rebellion Against Ron DeSantis

The liberal media hurls everything at Trump and Ron DeSantis. The latest salvo is bizarre in that almost everyone would agree this convention is weird, and if any sexual antics are present, children shouldn’t be around. The Rolling Stone is offended that a new Florida law would prohibit minors from attending ‘furry’ conventions, where attendees of this sub-culture who dress as anthroponomic figures congregate. Say what you will about comic book conventions; I find those more tolerable. Comic-Con is a mainstream event, which also branches off into other pop culture and entertainment areas, whereas furry conventions aren’t remotely close. And kids should be permitted to enter a gathering where sexual activities could happen. Also, I doubt this will be an election-killing issue for Ron DeSantis. Please prohibit kids from these aberrant assemblies.

Our friends at RedState dissected the non-troversy, in which there is no ambiguity as to who the target is:

You have to love that game is given away immediately. As the article notes, SB 1438 is not ambiguous about what qualifies as an “adult performance.” It is a “presentation that depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, or specific sexual activities.” That’s in the statute. So what exactly is the problem? Is it really so difficult for this furry convention to avoid sex stuff so that they don’t have to ban kids? The answer is yes, it really is that difficult for them. Rolling Stone glosses over that uncomfortable reality by pretending that simple misconceptions could lead to violating the law in question. When was the last time you just accidentally exposed yourself to a kid? Or performed sexually in front of one without realizing you were doing so? Those are not things that happen. Sure enough, Rolling Stone goes on to pretty much admit the problem: That furry conventions are inherently filled with sexualized content. To excuse that, the writer claims that conventions “typically” save that stuff for later in the evening and that adult vendors are cordoned off. But are they really? I’d suspect not given this convention felt the need to ban kids. If there weren’t going to be sexual displays and the event was truly family-friendly, why do so?

Here’s some of Rolling Stone’s piece about minors being deprived of entry into furry world:

Rolling Stone writer who is mad that Florida doesn’t allow children to attend furry fetish conventions 👇 https://t.co/dlOCAe4nHT — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 28, 2023

DeSantis: “Don’t do sexual shit in front of kids!”



“Journos”: “War!”



This “journo” is lying. DeSantis is not at war with furries. “Journos” & furries are simply revealing they are upset they can’t share sexual kink/fetish with minors under the guise of “community” any more. https://t.co/SpgtJvy3zv pic.twitter.com/Soe2d8GIS2 — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 28, 2023

Absolutely horrific. Due to a bill DeSantis signed into law, children will no longer be able to attend gatherings of people indulging their sexual fetishes of dressing up as animals and having sex with others doing the same. How will civilization survive? https://t.co/PfIMOCk4fb — Jenin Younes (former handle @leftylockdowns1) (@JeninYounesEsq) May 28, 2023

Imagine thinking “the other side won’t even let kids at the weird costume sex convention” is an argument for your side https://t.co/ekOu4gmYag — Ecclesiasticus44 (@Ecclesiasticu12) May 28, 2023





Many have raised concerns about recent changes in Florida legislation,” the statement read. “After reviewing Florida SB 1438 it has been decided that for legal reasons and protection of our attendees, our venue, and the overall convention, Megaplex 2023 attendees must be 18 years of age at the time of registration pickup.” (Megaplex declined to comment when reached by Rolling Stone.) So what does a law about exposing kids to sexually charged content have to do with people dressing as cartoon bunnies and foxes? While SB 1438 does not specifically target minors dressing as furries, it prohibits children from attending adult performances, which it defines as “a presentation that depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, or specific sexual activities.” And, like drag, there are pervasive misconceptions that this mode of expression is inherently sexual.

It’s simple: don’t get all Roman catacombs in front of the kiddos. And if there is such activity, it’s not family-friendly; Bonchie aptly noted that aspect. The same goes for some canceled pride events in Florida because new state laws prohibit minors from attending drag shows. You can still host the event; you can’t have children present for the lap dances. I fail to see how this is tyranny. I really fail to see how making sure furries aren’t going off the chain in front of minors is something to get all huffy about too.

Flashback: Before Trump broke the minds of Mika and Joe, Ms. Brzezinski discovered the furry subculture when a convention was evacuated over a gas leak in Chicago nearly ten years ago. Her reaction is priceless: