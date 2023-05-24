IRS Whistleblower Comes Forward With Details Contradicting Sworn Testimony From AG Garland

Suppose there is one case that should be a slam dunk for an indictment. In that case, it’s the tax evasion investigation into Hunter Biden and all the cash he’s accumulated with Joe Biden from shady government access deals. The US attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, was reportedly nearing a decision on whether to charge the crackhead son of the president—and these developments were happening despite reports that the attorney’s office lacked the manpower and resources to comb through the mountains of evidence.

Now, to further kneecap this probe into Hunter, the entire IRS task force looking into the matter was dissolved this month. This action occurred when the Durham report was released that exposed the FBI for greenlighting a Russian collusion investigation without solid evidence. It created a little media frenzy, but it was the perfect cover to pull this action, which did not escape the House Oversight Committee under Rep. James Comer (R-KY):

"On the same day that the Durham Report exposed how the federal government weaponized its power to advance the Russia collusion hoax, we now have learned that the federal government once again may be abusing its power to retaliate against a whistleblower who alleges the Biden Administration is obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for federal violations," Comer said in a statement on Tuesday that noted the somewhat interesting timing of the alleged axing of an entire team that's spent years investigating Hunter Biden's tax filings.

Spencer wrote about a second whistleblower coming forward yesterday, a member of the task force that was dissolved. Both whistleblowers allege that their investigations into the Biden family were slow-walked, with the intention for the entire matter to be swept under the rug. The second whistleblower was interviewed by CBS News, where he alleged pervasive interference from the Biden DOJ in the case, which contradicts sworn testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland that no such actions were happening under his watch with this investigation (via CBS News):

EXCLUSIVE: In his first interview, CBS News sat down with the IRS agent who is blowing the whistle on what he says was preferential treatment during a federal investigation that CBS has learned is tied to the president’s son, Hunter Biden, for possible tax crimes. pic.twitter.com/CUVjVVNsh2 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 24, 2023





A whistleblower from inside the Internal Revenue Service has spoken publicly for the first time about a highly sensitive political probe he has supervised, which CBS News has determined is the ongoing probe into the finances of President Biden's son Hunter Biden. He said he became so concerned about prosecutors' handling of "a high profile, controversial" investigation that he felt duty-bound to sound alarms. "There were multiple steps that were slow-walked — were just completely not done — at the direction of the Department of Justice," said Gary Shapley, a 14-year veteran of the agency, who spoke exclusively to CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod on Tuesday. "When I took control of this particular investigation, I immediately saw deviations from the normal process. It was way outside the norm of what I've experienced in the past." […] Six months ago, a leak from the FBI revealed that agents there believed they had provided prosecutors with enough evidence to support criminal tax charges. No such charges have been brought as of this publication. Shapley told CBS News he became increasingly concerned about measures being taken that he said appeared to shield the target of the investigation — which CBS News independently confirmed is Hunter Biden. "Each and every time, it seemed to always benefit the subject," Shapley said. "It just got to that point where that switch was turned on. And I just couldn't silence my conscience anymore." Shapley is a supervisory special agent with the IRS's criminal investigations department, currently overseeing a team of 12 agents who specialize in international tax and financial crimes. Previously, he was an officer with the National Security Agency's Office of the Inspector General. He was assigned to a "sensitive" investigation in January 2020, and within months, he said he grew concerned about how the Justice Department was handling the investigation. […] The existence of a whistleblower inside the Hunter Biden probe became known last month after one of Shapley's attorneys, Mark Lytle, wrote to Congress seeking legal protections for his client, who was maintaining his anonymity at the time. Without those protections, Shapley said he can't share anything about a taxpayer investigation—including the identity of the subject— without breaking tax secrecy laws. Shapley is scheduled to appear before members of the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, but his testimony will not be open to the public.

Here’s the portion of Garland’s testimony, where Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in March asked whether there was DOJ interference in this probe. Garland said the investigation was “not restricted” by his department. That appears to be a lie, sir.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz’s full line of questioning and AG Merrick Garland’s under oath testimony that is now contradicted by an IRS whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/qUAn52ggQj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 25, 2023

H/T RedState