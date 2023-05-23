A Second IRS Whistleblower Has Come Forward About Hunter Biden Probe

It seems like, in recent weeks at least, each day brings another federal official who chooses to come forward to shine a light on what they see is neglect or wrongdoing within the Biden administration, especially when it comes to the IRS probe of first kid Hunter Biden's taxes.

Now, a second whistleblower from the IRS team investigating Biden's taxes has come forward to make similar complaints to those lodged by a previous IRS whistleblower regarding allegations that Hunter's case is being brushed aside or slow-walked due to his last name. This most recent whistleblower was among the crew ousted by the Biden administration — reportedly at the request of the Biden Department of Justice — last week.

According to The New York Post:

A second IRS whistleblower in the criminal investigation of first son Hunter Biden emerged Monday in documents sent to Congress following the purge of the entire investigatory team looking into President Biden’s son for tax fraud and related crimes. The new whistleblower is a special agent in the IRS’s international tax and financial crimes group and worked on the Hunter Biden case since it was opened in 2018 — until he was ousted without explanation last week. The agent joins his supervisor, who plans to testify behind closed doors before the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, in publicly registering concerns about how the Justice Department has handled the investigation. Both IRS whistleblowers expressed concerns internally for years about the case being swept under the rug but got nowhere, and they lay out extensive claims of retaliation in new disclosures to Congress.

If the Biden administration's decision to axe the entire team that has spent years investigating Hunter Biden's taxes wasn't retaliation for their protected disclosures about the case and its handling by higher-ups, IRS leadership and President Biden should make their case — soon.

In a lengthy email also reported by the Post, the second whistleblower wrote to some of the IRS brass to again note that he was doing the "right thing" by raising concerns about the investigation's handling and what he considered inappropriate actions by the DOJ:

“As I’m sure you were aware, I was removed this week from a highly sensitive case … after nearly 5 years of work. I was not afforded the opportunity of a phone call directly from my [special agent in charge] or [assistant special agent in charge], even though this had been my investigation since the start,” the new whistleblower wrote. “There is a human impact to the decisions being made that no one in the government seems to care about or understand,” the 13-year veteran of the agency added. “I … have spent thousands of hours on the case, worked to complete 95% of the investigation, have sacrificed sleep/vacations/gray hairs etc., my husband and I (identifying me as the case agent) were publicly outed and ridiculed on social media due to our sexual orientation, and to ultimately be removed for always trying to do the right thing, is unacceptable in my opinion,” he wrote. “For the last couple years, my [supervisor] and I have tried to gain the attention of our senior leadership about certain issues prevalent regarding the investigation. I have asked for countless … meetings with our chief and deputy chief, often to be left out on an island and not heard from,” the agent wrote. “The lack of IRS-[Criminal Investigation] senior leadership involvement in this investigation is deeply troubling and unacceptable. Rather than recognizing the need to ensure close engagement and full support of the investigatory team in this extraordinarily sensitive case, the response too often had been that we were isolated (even when I said on multiple occasions that I wasn’t being heard and that I thought I wasn’t able to perform my job adequately because of the actions of the USAO and DOJ, my concerns were ignored by senior leadership).” The agent added in his email: “The ultimate decision to remove the investigatory team from [redacted] without actually talking with that investigatory team, in my opinion was a decision made not to side with the investigators but to side with the US Attorney’s office and Department of Justice who we have been saying for some time has been acting inappropriately.”

So, when is the Biden administration — both its leaders at the IRS and DOJ — going to answer for the abrupt removal of investigators? Explain why there were so many concerns by those working on Hunter Biden's case that went unaddressed? The drip, drip, drip of allegations from whistleblowers at IRS — as well as those at the FBI — are starting to pile up.

If Biden can't head them off — or apparent attempts to silence them fail to dissuade subsequent disclosures — he's going to have a lot to answer for on the campaign trail as it heats up ahead of 2024. Then again, he can probably count on the same mainstream media outlets and some of the big tech companies who colluded to censor Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 election to again cover for any Biden administration misdeeds.