Why Did the IRS Axe Its Hunter Biden Investigators? James Comer Is Ready to Investigate.

As Townhall reported on Monday night, a whistleblower notified Congress that the IRS had allegedly removed the "entire investigative team" probing Hunter Biden's taxes at the request of the Biden Department of Justice. Lawyers for the whistleblower say the move constitutes a violation of federal protections for whistleblowers and called on Congress to investigate what may prove to be yet another wild twist in the ongoing saga of the Biden family's questionable life and business decisions and attempts to cover them up.

When it comes to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), he's taking the whistleblower's latest report seriously.

"On the same day that the Durham Report exposed how the federal government weaponized its power to advance the Russia collusion hoax, we now have learned that the federal government once again may be abusing its power to retaliate against a whistleblower who alleges the Biden Administration is obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for federal violations," Comer said in a statement on Tuesday that noted the somewhat interesting timing of the alleged axing of an entire team that's spent years investigating Hunter Biden's tax filings.

For his part, Comer said "Congress must thoroughly investigate this alleged retaliation and hold accountable those in the Biden Administration who are covering up any crimes committed by the President’s son." Chairman Comer is no stranger to those alleged crimes, as he's been steadily investigating and revealing information about President Biden and his family since gaining subpoena power at the beginning of the 118th Congress.

"It’s clear from the House Oversight Committee’s investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from countries like China and Romania," Comer noted in his statement, referring to recent disclosures about the significant income passed from foreign nationals, through a web of shell companies set up by the president's family and associates, and ultimately deposited in the accounts of Biden's close relatives.

"The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue our investigation into the Biden family’s business schemes to determine if President Biden and our national security are compromised," Comer pledged, defying what may turn out to be another attempt by the Biden DOJ to foul up or complicate oversight investigations of his dealings. "Americans demand answers, transparency, and accountability," Comer reminded.