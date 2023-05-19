Liberal Networks: There's No Evidence of Collusion, But Trump-Russia Probe Was Necessary

The Durham report explicitly said there was no evidence of Russian collusion, though the FBI went ahead on a bogus investigation regardless. Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok is central in signing off on this clown show. The kernels behind this hoax predate the release of the findings by Special Counsel John Durham. The Horowitz report released five years, which the liberal media erroneously declared exonerated the FBI of political bias during the 2016 election, provided a preview of the antics at the J. Edgar Hoover Building. As Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel aptly noted, Horowitz was careful with the language regarding bias.

Former FBI intelligence agents also examined the evidence Strzok presented to greenlight Crossfire Hurricane, the spy operation against the Trump campaign. They were aghast that the bureau had nothing warranting such an operation. It violated all aspects of department policy regarding investigations of this nature. That nugget dropped in 2020. We knew about the illegal spy warrants, and now the bureau nixed four criminal investigations against the Clintons at the outset of the 2016 election. Political bias was one of the primary motivators in driving the FBI down a rabbit hole of disinformation and election interference.

Despite admitting that Durham has found the FBI had no "actual evidence" to launch the Trump-Russia probe, ABC's Pierre Thomas spends more than half his report falsely suggesting there was evidence and trying to discredit the Durham investigation. pic.twitter.com/7s6JeMHosK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 15, 2023

And yet, major networks, like ABC and NBC, continue to defend the agency because they hate Trump. That can only explain the logic of admitting there was no evidence of Russian collusion and that it was a hoax, but the FBI’s investigation was still warranted (via Newsbusters):





ABC chief Justice correspondent Thomas reported that Durham’s report found the FBI “never should've launched a probe in the first place, since ‘neither U.S. law enforcement nor the intelligence community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion.’” He noted: “The bureau relied on ‘raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence.’ Noting that ‘there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump's political opponents.’” He even admitted the infamous Steele Dossier was part of that effort. But Thomas still insisted that then-candidate Donald Trump provided all the evidence the FBI needed to open the investigation… […] And despite Durham finding major flaws in how the FBI conducts its investigations, including fabricating evidence presented to the FISA Court, Thomas portrayed the Durham investigation as an utter waste… Over on NBC, CIA puppet reporter Ken Dilanian steered clear of anything the Durham report had to say about the Steele Dossier. He also refused to go too deep into Durham’s criticisms of the FBI. Dilanian went on to falsely claim the Durham report “follows this 2019 report by the Justice Department's inspector general, which found that the FBI made mistakes but was justified in opening the Trump investigation.” How does that track with Thomas saying Durham thinks the Trump-Russia probe never should’ve been opened?

Aren’t these the folks who warned that democracy dies in darkness? They claim to believe that but will happily bury or defend government actions that chill a functioning liberal democracy. The FBI and intelligence community, with the help of the media and the Democratic Party, cooked up a conspiracy theory for a federal law enforcement agency to obtain spy warrants on the presidential candidate with whom they disagreed or had personal animus. That’s a rogue government or what was that word: deep state. These are the very actions the liberal media warns could happen under Republicans, though it’s their side who decided to use the Constitution as toilet paper because they hate Trump. You know this already, but the lack of self-awareness on the other side is nothing short of incredible. It’s borderline mental illness.