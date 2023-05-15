Dave Chappelle Absolutely Wrecked the City of San Francisco

Comedian Dave Chappelle cannot be canceled. As hard as the woke mob might try, it makes him more popular because not everyone is a humorless twit like the typical American liberal. Chappelle isn’t a condescending snob; he will say whatever is on his mind, no matter what it costs him. He’s a comedian who does not hesitate to exercise his free speech rights. That doesn’t make him conservative, even though in some liberal circles, doing just that makes you the enemy.

Like Bill Maher, Chappelle isn’t a moderate Republican; he’s pretty liberal. But he says things and comments on progressive trends that he finds outrageous. He’s not into the woke ethos or political correctness. And he’s been targeted for parts of his act that some consider transphobic. In reality, he’s just repeating what we know to be fact in the field of science regarding gender.

So, when he stopped by San Francisco, a mecca for the progressive Left, he took a blowtorch to it. Better yet, SFGate sent a blogger to cover Chappelle’s act and probably came away needing a mental health evaluation for all the accurate things the comedian said about the city, notably how it needs Batman to combat rising crime. He aptly described the city as a film that’s “half Glee, half zombie.” The blogger described the act has littered with “irresponsible and dangerous things.” Translation: Chappelle called out and destroyed every opinion this triggered little snowflake held dear (via The Blaze):

The SFGATE website sent a blogger to cover the comedy show of the much-maligned stand-up comedian. The blogger noted that Chappelle called San Francisco his second home. However, Chappelle was not afraid to point out how San Francisco has spiraled out of control because of rampant crime and a breakdown of societal norms. Chappelle reportedly asked the San Francisco crowd, "What the f*** happened to this place?” […] The SFGATE blogger attacked Chappelle, claiming that the stand-up comedian had "said plenty of irresponsible and dangerous things" in the past. The blogger compared Chappelle to Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and Kanye West for the way he had "insulated himself from criticism with a combination of incredible talent and incredible wealth." The culture blogger – who previously wrote articles about a puppet that sings Vanesa Carlton songs, psychedelic pranksters, and a "Mrs. Doubtfire" musical – then critiqued one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time. The blogger dug up the transgender controversy surrounding Chappelle's stand-up special "Closer," which debuted in October 2021. The blogger accused Chappelle's comedy of taking "a dark turn toward transphobia." "In addition to being insensitive, they are often just plain lazy, relying on tropes rather than the comedian’s incisive wit," the blogger scrutinized the legendary comic's jokes. The SFGATE blogger claimed that Chappelle "settled for a barrage of transphobic dog whistles" during his San Francisco comedy show. The critic asserted that "these dog whistles" had "spoiled" the comedy routine for him. He also seemed to demean the audience by saying, "However, I’m not sure how much of the audience really understood that context." The blogger also claimed Chappelle said he would continue to make jokes about the LGBTQ community, but only do so during stand-up shows and not on TV or online.

And this is why the Left doesn’t get humor. These acts aren’t academic lectures, people. They can be smart regarding in an observational aspect. They can even be political. The late George Carlin was excellent at this, but when I hear the words “lazy,” “insensitive,” “dangerous,” or dog whistle” being used to describe an act that we all know liberals don’t like—it means it was downright hilarious. The lengths at which rich white liberals will go to denigrate and attack a black comedian because he tells the truth is simply offensive and racist. Also, how can you be shocked, sir? This “spoiled” the show for you; have you seen his Netflix specials?

Dave Chappelle: it’s not for liberals.