What Texas Is Doing After Title 42 Expires Will Probably Anger Liberals

Donald Trump warned about a day of infamy. Even the Biden administration braced for chaos at the southern border and warned the nation to expect the worst for a while. Our own Julio Rosas is at the border right now, documenting the mess. Title 42 has expired, allowing quicker deportations based on public health. It’s viewed as anathema by the Left due to it being a Trump-based initiative (via AP):

On the bank of the Rio Grande in El Paso, the Texas National Guard is blocking an area that has been a popular spot for illegal crossings. A group of migrants are waiting on the bank, deciding what to do. pic.twitter.com/aa1ZgCvDVf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 12, 2023





Title 42 is the name of an emergency health authority. It’s a holdover from the Trump administration and it began in March 2020. The authority allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Before that, migrants could cross illegally, ask for asylum and be allowed into the U.S.. They were then screened and often released to wait out their immigration cases. Under Title 42, migrants were returned back over the border and denied the right to seek asylum. U.S. officials turned away migrants more than 2.8 million times. Families and children traveling alone were exempt. But there were no real consequences when someone illegally crossed the border. So migrants were able to try again and again to cross, on the off chance that they would get into the U.S. President Joe Biden initially kept Title 42 in place after he took office, then tried to end its use in 2022. Republicans sued, arguing that the restrictions were necessary border security. Courts had kept the rules in place. But the Biden administration announced in January that it was ending national COVID-19 emergencies, and so the border restrictions are now going away.

Now that it’s gone, the floodgates were expected to open, and the nation will be awash with illegal aliens we cannot house or afford to subsidize. That’s a peripheral issue for liberal America. The more illegals come in, the better chances they have to make an argument for amnesty and a pathway to citizenship; they want these people’s votes. Once through the citizenship process, no doubt they will be allowed to sponsor extended family members. We’re talking about tens of millions of people corralled like cattle to serve as the new political base for the Democratic Party, nothing else. They couldn’t care less about their living conditions; the Left just wants them here to make the case for open borders.

The Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are actively repelling migrants attempting to illegally cross into the United States. pic.twitter.com/ztjK7xR9cd — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) May 11, 2023

Thanks to the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety. They are the only officials in America holding the line against an onrush of illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/OpLGEp3tXK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 11, 2023

Quite literally a Mexican standoff here in Matamoros looking across at Brownsville. ⁦@GregAbbott_TX⁩ national guard and DPS will not let them pass. pic.twitter.com/TzoIQQka7A — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 11, 2023





In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is doing his part to curb the invasion, deploying the national guard and Texas Public Safety officers to stop these people. The governor rightfully said border towns cannot soak up the burden of these people. Luckily, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from releasing these people like doves in an open field (via Office of the Governor of Texas):

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the deployment of the new Texas Tactical Border Force to the Texas-Mexico border to respond to the growing border crisis at Austin Bergstrom International Airport in Austin. With President Joe Biden ending Title 42 this Thursday, the Governor is enhancing Texas’ unprecedented border security efforts with the tactical deployment of hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers to join the thousands already deployed as part of Operation Lone Star and serve on the new border force for targeted responses as the nation braces for an expected spike in illegal immigration. “With the ending of Title 42 on Thursday, President Biden is laying down the welcome mat to people across the entire world, but Texas is deploying our new Texas Tactical Border Force,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas National Guard is loading Blackhawk helicopters and C-130s and deploying specially trained soldiers for the Texas Tactical Border Force, who will be deployed to hotspots all along the border to help intercept and repel large groups of migrants trying to enter Texas illegally. The Texas Tactical Border Force will bolster our Operation Lone Star efforts to secure the Texas border amid the chaos caused by President Biden’s elimination of Title 42.” The Governor was joined at the press conference by Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw.

