Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas

Julio wrote about the details earlier this week, but a horrific mass shooting occurred in San Jacinto County, Texas. An entire family from Honduras was wiped out, gunned down by their neighbor, who used an AR-15 rifle to commit the crime. The liberal press would have been all over this since exploiting mass shooting to peddle anti-gun talking points is a cottage industry, and it provides a platform from which to attack Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. They won’t do that: the suspect is an illegal alien; almost all the victims were here illegally. And attention to this tragedy would only bolster the Republican position that illegal immigration is rightly out of control and that vicious crimes emanate from it:

NEW: Per ICE source, Francisco Oropesa, the Mexican national who police who say fatally shot 5 of his neighbors in TX, is in the U.S. illegally. I’m told he’s been previously deported, has “multiple” illegal re-entries on his record, and was last encountered by ICE in 2016. pic.twitter.com/JX40Pj0mc7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 30, 2023





An illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been previously deported multiple times is the suspect in the killing of a family from Honduras and is currently on the run from a large law enforcement manhunt. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters they had Francisco Oropesa's consulate card, which linked him to the shooting. Police say Oropesa shot five of his neighbors with an AR-15, including a 9-year-old boy, after they asked him to stop shooting on his property late at night.

Mr. Oropesa had multiple deportations under his belt and is known to immigration enforcement officials. His wife was recently arrested in connection to the murders (via ABC13):

Several arrests were made when the San Jacinto County mass murder suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, including that of his domestic partner, District Attorney Todd Dillon said in an update on Wednesday. Francisco Oropeza was captured at about 6:15 p.m. in Cut and Shoot, Texas, a city in Montgomery County, about 11 miles from the crime scene. According to officials, he was found inside a home, hiding in a closet underneath a pile of laundry. Oropeza is accused of shooting and killing five of his neighbors, including a 3rd grader, in a San Jacinto County home.

If Oropesa were white, this would have wall-to-wall coverage, with Joe Biden releasing his pre-written ‘ban assault weapons’ remarks. But no, that won’t happen for obvious political reasons. The media did find one way to criticize Abbott, who said all the victims were illegal aliens. One might have been a legal resident as if that’s the real takeaway here (via Texas Tribune):

Gov. Greg Abbott expressed regret Monday after facing intense criticism for labeling all the victims of the Cleveland, Texas, shooting rampage as “illegal immigrants,” even though it appears at least one of them was not. Abbott’s office issued a statement Monday afternoon that suggested unnamed “federal officials” provided mistaken information indicating that all five victims were in the country illegally. Since Abbott’s initial comment Sunday, evidence has surfaced that one of the victims was a permanent legal resident of the United States. “We’ve since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally,” Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said in the statement. “We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal.”

Maybe this brutal crime wouldn’t have happened if we got control of our southern border, and kept criminal aliens, like Oropesa, out of the country or in jail.