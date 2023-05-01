Illegal Immigrant From Mexico Is Suspect in Mass Shooting of Honduran Family

An illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been previously deported multiple times is the suspect in the killing of a family from Honduras and is currently on the run from a large law enforcement manhunt.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters they had Francisco Oropesa's consulate card, which linked him to the shooting. Police say Oropesa shot five of his neighbors with an AR-15, including an 8-year-old boy, after they asked him to stop shooting on his property late at night.

NEW: Per ICE source, Francisco Oropesa, the Mexican national who police who say fatally shot 5 of his neighbors in TX, is in the U.S. illegally. I’m told he’s been previously deported, has “multiple” illegal re-entries on his record, and was last encountered by ICE in 2016. pic.twitter.com/JX40Pj0mc7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 30, 2023

NEW: Per a second DHS source, Oropesa was deported five times between 2009-2016. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 30, 2023

The victims in the shooting are Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

This is 8-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso and his mother Sonia Argentina Guzman , they were both killed execution style by Francisco Oropesa in Cleveland , Texas. Oropesa is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. (Daniel’s father give me permission to post) pic.twitter.com/vOUHR4AVBP — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 30, 2023

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan confirmed to Townhall Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was briefed on the situation but when asked about during a Sunday interview, Mayorkas said he could not provide a comment on the ongoing investigation.

"ICE agents are not only prevented from enforcing the law which clearly jeopardizes public safety, but they're being muzzled when it comes to traditional public information, because it could undermine their open borders agenda," Morgan said.

"Worse is that after several deportations and re-entries, which are felonies, he was not an ICE priority under Secretary Mayorkas’ priority memo. So ICE was not even looking for him. Now that he murdered 5 innocent people, he is now a priority. Too little, too late," he added.