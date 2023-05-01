Will Deadbeat Dad Hunter Biden Be Held in Contempt by a Local Court?
Mike Lee Sounds the Alarm Over the Left's Latest Attacks on the Supreme...
Biden's Marxist Mortgage Rule Is Officially Here
Oh, So That's Who Decided Joe Biden Would Run for Re-Election
Biden's Backdoor Pardon for Hunter
The Military's Job Is Simple, but the Biden Administration Seems Awfully Confused About...
Regulators Seize First Republic in Second-Largest US Bank Failure, Sell to JPMorgan
At Least One Person Thinks Kamala Harris Is 'Ready to Be President'
Mayorkas Has a New Definition for 'Secure Border'
Second Amendment Win: Federal Judge Blocks Illinois Ban on Some Semi-Automatic Rifles, Mag...
Kennedy Surges Despite Bias and Censorship
'Transabled': People Are Reportedly Choosing to Identify As Handicapped
WATCH: Pennsylvania Democrats' Savage Responses to Joe Biden's 2024 Announcement
It’s Time to Move to a National Popular Vote in Order to Combat...
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant From Mexico Is Suspect in Mass Shooting of Honduran Family

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 01, 2023 9:45 AM
Screenshot

An illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been previously deported multiple times is the suspect in the killing of a family from Honduras and is currently on the run from a large law enforcement manhunt.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters they had Francisco Oropesa's consulate card, which linked him to the shooting. Police say Oropesa shot five of his neighbors with an AR-15, including an 8-year-old boy, after they asked him to stop shooting on his property late at night.

The victims in the shooting are Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

Recommended

The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan confirmed to Townhall Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was briefed on the situation but when asked about during a Sunday interview, Mayorkas said he could not provide a comment on the ongoing investigation.

"ICE agents are not only prevented from enforcing the law which clearly jeopardizes public safety, but they're being muzzled when it comes to traditional public information, because it could undermine their open borders agenda," Morgan said. 

"Worse is that after several deportations and re-entries, which are felonies, he was not an ICE priority under Secretary Mayorkas’ priority memo. So ICE was not even looking for him. Now that he murdered 5 innocent people, he is now a priority. Too little, too late," he added.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter
Oh, So That's Who Decided Joe Biden Would Run for Re-Election Spencer Brown
Biden's Backdoor Pardon for Hunter Larry O'Connor
Biden's Marxist Mortgage Rule Is Officially Here Katie Pavlich
Donald Trump’s Paper Tiger Campaign Is Worried As Hell Scott Morefield
WATCH: Pennsylvania Democrats' Savage Responses to Joe Biden's 2024 Announcement Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter