Here's When Pam Bondi's Confirmation Hearings Will Take Place

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated in less than two weeks, and confirmation hearings for his Cabinet picks are set to begin even before that. On Wednesday night, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced that Pam Bondi's hearings will take place on January 15 and January 16. Bondi was selected as Trump's pick for attorney general late last November, the same day that former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) withdrew his name from consideration.

Advertisement

🗓️ MARK YOUR CALENDARS: The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings to consider Pam Bondi’s nomination for U.S. Attorney General on January 15 and 16. https://t.co/Tysu4jQcIl — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) January 9, 2025

I look fwd to chairing Pres Trump’s atty general nomination hrg for Pam Bondi before the Senate Judiciary Cmte on Jan 15 at 930 et / 830 ct — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 9, 2025

Grassley posted that he was looking forward to chairing the confirmation hearing, and the Senate Judiciary Republicans X account at the same time put out a post to "MARK YOUR CALENDARS." The hearing will begin at 9:30am.

Gaetz may have been a pick loathed by Democrats, and he indicated he dropped out from consideration because he didn't want to be a distraction for the incoming Trump-Vance administration. That being said, Bondi is herself no friend to Trump's opponents.

Bondi previously served as Florida's attorney general and was succeeded by Ashley Moody. The latter has found herself in the news lately as well, since, as Jeff covered on Wednesday morning, she looks to be the favorite when it comes to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) pick to replace Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL). Just days after winning the election last November, it was reported and later confirmed that same week, that Trump was nominating Rubio to serve as his secretary of state.

It will be a busy week for the Senate. Not only will Bondi's confirmation hearings begin on January 15, but the confirmation hearings for Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, are set for January 14. Once written off as unlikely to get confirmed, with there even being chatter about a replacement nominee, Hegseth's chances have since improved.