Of Course, Alec Baldwin and His Fake Spanish Wife Did This After the Charges Were Dropped

Alec Baldwin and his fake Spanish wife ‘Hilaria,’ who is whiter than Wonder Bread, opted to pose for a photo shoot to celebrate New Mexico authorities dropping the involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the actor’s deadly mishap on the set of his new film Rust. In October of 2021, Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting incident on the set of his latest production, where he was reportedly practicing a stunt with a prop gun. It was supposed to be a ‘cold gun.’ It wasn’t, and Baldwin never checked the firearm to see if it was safe. Issues over safety and long hours marred the set. The working conditions were allegedly so poor that the film crew walked off on the day of the accident.

Baldwin supposedly pointed the prop gun toward director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Both were injured in the accident, but Hutchins died from her injuries, leading to a months-long investigation that concluded with Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Those charges were dropped this week, the latest development being that some evidence points to the gun being fired without Baldwin pulling the trigger.

There’s nothing wrong with Baldwin and his fake Spanish wife being relieved that the charges were dropped, though that doesn’t mean it isn’t unseemly. A woman is dead, her family shattered, and this couple decides to post intimate photos about the news (via NY Post):

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria posted tender images with each other on their respective Instagrams hours after his criminal charges were dropped over the fatal shooting on the set of his movie “Rust.” In his post, Baldwin, 65, held Hilaria, 39, close with his eyes closed while resting his head on her shoulder as she sat on his lap. “I owe everything I have to this woman,” he wrote in the caption, adding “(and to you, Luke),” referencing his lawyer Luke Nikas. In her photo, Hilaria is nestled in her husband’s arms while curled up on his lap. Alec’s eyes are closed in the shot, and Hilaria’s face is partially obscured by her hair. She captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji. Just hours earlier, the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s office dropped criminal charges against the “30 Rock” star.

I don’t know, but this sounds like a moment that didn’t need to be shared on social media. Just like how Mr. Baldwin didn’t need to speak to the press in what turned out to be an impromptu press conference on the side of a highway in New England, where he fled after the shooting incident.