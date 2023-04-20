Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together
The Stupidity of Artificial Intelligence
The Useful Veneer of the Aging Democrat
Promoting Lawlessness in Chicago
U.N.-Sanctioned Report Is a Blueprint for Filth, Degradation, and Lawlessness
Countdown: Nine Months till the First Primary
One Stat Rarely Tells the Story
Fight With Everything You Have or Lose Everything You Have
The Civilized World Must Unite Against the Toxic Iranian Regime
The Constitution’s 13 Defenses Against Socialism and Communism
The Root Causes of Mass Shootings and Inner-City Homicides
Chipping Away at Our Nation’s Foundation
Restorative Practices, Do They Really Work?
Expect More 'Out-of-Touch" Moments If ESG Proliferates
Tipsheet

CNN Host Devastated Over Fox News Settling With Dominion Systems

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 20, 2023 6:35 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Fox News will be spared a public skewering by the liberal media over their lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. The news organization was about to be yanked into court over their repeated coverage claiming the voting machine company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News. As Spencer reported, the jury had been selected, and we were about to enter opening arguments when Fox decided to settle for $787 million. Liberal America went apoplectic, hoping this trial could be the beginning of the end for the network. 

CNN reporters were especially irked by the lack of a court trial. Jake Tapper even went on to accuse Fox News of not being a journalistic enterprise and one that only goes after ratings. That’s rich coming from a liberal news outlet that had settled a lawsuit against them by Nick Sandmann in 2020. 

Recommended

Woman Who Rescued Chicago Couple Attacked by Mob of Teens 'Floored' by What Cop Told Her Leah Barkoukis

CNN had erroneously labeled him a racist stemming from an incident between Covington High School students and activists in 2019. The other CNN host to whine about the settlement was Alisyn Camerota, who claimed that this latest development was a win for Fox News (via Daily Caller):


CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota lamented Fox News’ legal settlement with Dominion Voting Systems just minutes before the defamation trial was set to begin Tuesday. 

[…] 

Camerota, a former Fox News employee, said the network benefitted from this settlement. 

“I predicted there would be a settlement all along, because Fox doesn’t want to air its dirty laundry in a court case. And forgive me, I don’t share quite — Ellie’s being impressed at the outcome. This is half of what Dominion asked for, let’s remember. Yes, it’s obviously it’s a big windfall for Dominion. It’s chump change for Fox. They make more than $1 billion a year, their news division. So this is, I think, this is a victory for Fox. They don’t have to put their big stars on the stand and they didn’t even have to issue a public apology,” she said.

Cry more, CNN. And now, back to the economic recession and overall gross incompetence that is the Biden administration. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Who Rescued Chicago Couple Attacked by Mob of Teens 'Floored' by What Cop Told Her Leah Barkoukis
The Useful Veneer of the Aging Democrat Victor Davis Hanson
Who Really Cares About Dead Kids? Ann Coulter
Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together Kurt Schlichter
African Official Warns Bill Gates, George Soros to Stop Using Their Continent as a 'Climate' Guinea Pig Sarah Arnold
John Fetterman's First Hearing Gets Off to a Very Rocky Start Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Woman Who Rescued Chicago Couple Attacked by Mob of Teens 'Floored' by What Cop Told Her Leah Barkoukis