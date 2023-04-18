Are Democrats and Carmakers Colluding to End Conservative Talk Radio?
Tipsheet

Fox News Avoids Trial in Dominion Lawsuit With $787M Settlement

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 18, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

After the beginning of a closely-watched trial in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News was delayed on Monday, the two parties announced a settlement had been reached on Tuesday afternoon after jury selection was completed and just before opening statements were slated to begin.

In a statement, Fox News Media said on Tuesday:

We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.

According to Dominion's lawyers, the settlement clocks in at $787.5 million, but the dollar amount did not assuage mainstream media personalities and other assorted libs who were licking their chops at the prospect of a full trial that was successfully avoided with Tuesday's settlement announcement just as the trial was set to get underway. 

CNN, of course, had to settle a case of its own after smearing Kentucky high school student Nick Sandmann, so its on-air talent doesn't have any moral standing to smirk about any other news networks' legal fights.

