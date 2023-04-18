Fox News Avoids Trial in Dominion Lawsuit With $787M Settlement

After the beginning of a closely-watched trial in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News was delayed on Monday, the two parties announced a settlement had been reached on Tuesday afternoon after jury selection was completed and just before opening statements were slated to begin.

In a statement, Fox News Media said on Tuesday:

We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.

According to Dominion's lawyers, the settlement clocks in at $787.5 million, but the dollar amount did not assuage mainstream media personalities and other assorted libs who were licking their chops at the prospect of a full trial that was successfully avoided with Tuesday's settlement announcement just as the trial was set to get underway.

Acela Media today after the Fox News - Dominion settlement comes at the very last minute: pic.twitter.com/0hPqNejnO6 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 18, 2023

What the actual f*ck. The Judge just announced that Dominion has SETTLED its case with Fox and that the case has been resolved. This was a terrible decision by Dominion to settle — both for justice and for our democracy. Goddamnit. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 18, 2023

CNN's Oliver Darcy is visibly upset that Fox and Dominion settled out of court.



“This trial would have really put Fox on trial... There were a lot of people that wanted this process to take place… This was also really, to some extent, a trial built about, made about democracy.” pic.twitter.com/YUcNAUd8Qd — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) April 18, 2023

Totally-not-a-liberal-activist Jake Tapper can't contain his glee while reading Fox News' statement concerning their settlement with Dominion live on CNN. pic.twitter.com/TNLREZ5pSV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 18, 2023

CNN, of course, had to settle a case of its own after smearing Kentucky high school student Nick Sandmann, so its on-air talent doesn't have any moral standing to smirk about any other news networks' legal fights.