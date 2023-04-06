Transgender Teen Busted for Plotting a School Shooting

It’s buried in the Colorado Springs-based newspaper, The Gazette, but it’s not hard to figure out why the media isn’t anywhere near this school shooting plot that was foiled by authorities. When you read about the background of the would-be killer, the local press has committed acts of violence according to the rules outlined by the progressive Left. William Whitworth, 19, was charged with planning to commit mass murder at Timberview Middle School in Colorado Springs. In the affidavit, Whitworth’s sister doesn’t refer to the accused by male pronouns but as “Lily.” Whitworth is transgender, so you can see why no one outside of some local outlets wants to go near this one (via Fox 21 News):

On Thursday, April 6, William Whitworth, who identifies as “Lilly Whitworth,” was formally charged with the following offenses: Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree (two counts)

Criminal Mischief

Menacing

Interference with Staff, Faculty, or Students of Educational Institutions The defendant’s preliminary hearing is slated for May 5 at 2:30 p.m. Her bond is set at $75,000. A statement from an ASD20 spokesperson explained Whitworth attended three ASD20 schools over two years, but only for nine months: August 2014 – February 2015: Prairie Hills Elementary

January 2016 – February 2016: Home School Academy

August 2016 – October 2016: Timberview Middle School […] The 911 caller reported her sister, identified as Lilly Whitworth, threatened to shoot up a school at least twice and has severe anger issues, per arrest papers. Upon arrival, the deputy entered the home and noticed “trash piled up all around the house to where it made it hard to walk inside.” The deputy also reported “numerous containers filled with half-eaten food with mold growing inside and numerous alcoholic beverage containers laying around the house.” The deputy was directed to the room where Whitworth was reportedly sleeping and saw two holes in the wall that appeared to be punch marks as well as the door to the bedroom off its hinges lying beside the opening. Inside the room was trash piled up as high as Whitworth’s bed, a hole in the wall beside the bed, and sheets stained brown, according to the affidavit. While being questioned, Whitworth told the deputy she had been planning a school shooting for “a month or two,” and was “about a third of the way from doing it.”

The thwarted transgender mass shooter in Colorado Springs was also planning to target churches





The school was one of the main targets, but churches were also on the hit list. Newsweek fact-checked a tweet on social media about transgenders being frequent suspects in past shootings. They proved it to be a correct claim, whether intentional or not. This arrest comes after Audrey Hale, a biological female who identified as male, shot and killed six people at Covenant, a private Christian school, on March 27. Hale was killed by police, but the transgender mass shooter is becoming more frequent and could become more of a trend if the radical Left keeps pushing the ‘days of vengeance’ mentality.