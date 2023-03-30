Newsweek's Fact Check on Transgender Shooters Was Actually Spot-On

It’s not often that the liberal media strikes a good chord, but at least one did, Newsweek—and it was a fact check. Whether intentional or not, the piece confirmed what many are saying about the recent breed of mass shooters in America. It’s not white guys anymore. That was never the case, but if you only watch CNN or MSNBC, that impression is purposefully broadcasted to their audiences. Anyone can commit these heinous crimes, but the recent string has been committed by transgenders or nonbinaries, the two groups that probably sent shockwaves through liberal America. When you pervasively pump out chants and literature about smashing systems, engaging in revolution, or accepting trans rights, or else, someone is going to pick up a gun and kill some people.

That’s what Audrey Hale, the transgender Nashville mass killer who was a biological female who identified by male pronouns, did at Covenant School. Hale intentionally targeted the private Christian academy and killed six people. Liberals are frustrated they can’t exploit this tragedy for political gain, instead expending exorbitant amounts of time pivoting on insignificant matters. It doesn’t matter that women are rarely mass shooters. If anything, this piece, which The New York Times posted, is a gross act of violence against the trans community; they misgendered Hale. Lectures about the AR-15 are immaterial as well. We’ve heard all of them—each more inane than the other. It shouldn’t matter that a transgender used AR-15-style rifles to murder six people, including three children.

The victims are what matters, but the Left set up these rules.

The shooter’s race and weapon are what matters when it comes to national attention. Expect days of coverage if it’s a white guy with an AR-15. The LGBT community has committed recent mass shootings, so that criterion could be phased out. As Newsweek fact-checked conservative social media accounts for posting about who were the perpetrators of these recent attacks, it turns out we were right:

One thing is VERY clear: the modern trans movement is radicalizing activists into terrorists. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2023

Benny Johnson, a political columnist and Turning Point U.S.A. official, wrote in his viral tweet: "One thing is VERY clear: the modern trans movement is radicalizing activists into terrorists." [Elon] Musk—who has expressed varying views on transgender issues and is reported to have a transgender child—replied to the tweet with an exclamation mark, itself seen 2.2 million times. […] Colorado Springs, Colorado—November 19-20, 2022 A mass shooting that began just before midnight at an LGBTQ nightclub left five people dead and 25 injured. Lee Aldrich, 22, was identified as the shooter, and has since been charged with more than 300 criminal indictments. He remains in custody while awaiting trial. Aldrich's lawyers have written in court documents that their client identified as non-binary, however experts and neighbors of the accused have argued that this could be disingenuous. […] Denver, Colorado—May 7, 2019 One student was killed and a further eight were injured during a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, south of Denver. Devon Erickson, who was 18 at the time, and then-16-year-old Alec McKinney entered the school with several concealed weapons before carrying out the attack. […] McKinney was born female, but asked to be referred to as male as they were transitioning at the time of the shooting. […] Aberdeen, Maryland—September 20, 2018 Four people were shot and killed at a pharmaceuticals distribution center in the city, located 26 miles north east of Baltimore. The suspect had opened fire after entering the facility shortly after 9 a.m. ET, before shooting themselves in the head. They later died of their wounds. Police said the shooter was Snochia Moseley, a 26 year old who they identified as female. A friend told the Washington Post that Moseley had suffered from bipolar disorder and depression, which they linked to feelings of rejection when Moseley had first come out as gay and later transgender.

Everything Johnson said was right. If you’re only rebuttal is one of disbelief or skepticism regarding how these shooters identify themselves out of political necessity, then that’s a legitimate counterpoint. We got some trans-sanity happening right now, and the liberal media established a protocol where the identity of the shooter is all that matters.