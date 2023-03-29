The Spin Cycle Is on Maximum at the NYT With This Piece About the Nashville Shooting

The New York Times is in full spin cycle, as is the rest of the liberal press, which has refocused their coverage on matters irrelevant to the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. A transgender committed a mass shooting, killing six people, including three schoolchildren, at the private Christian academy. Audrey Hale was the perpetrator who was killed by police when confronted. Hale was biologically female but went by male pronouns. The Left was ready for another all-out assault on white people, the Second Amendment, and Republicans until these critical details were revealed by authorities. If anything, the angst from liberal America over this shooting isn’t that six people are dead—they can’t weaponize it to score political points.

As soon as the pronouns were discovered, everyone fled for the hills. Major publications focus on extraneous subjects, like how the LGBT community lives in more fear. Oh, the real victims are not those Hale killed and their families—it’s the LGBT community. Not even a school shooting could shake some sense into these people, though I wonder if the reaction would have been different if the target wasn’t a private Christian institution.

The narrative has flipped, with mass shootings now being executed by blacks, nonbinaries, and transgenders. It’s not just white guys, though that was always the case; the media refused to cover the other killings. With no room to maneuver, it’s not surprising that The New York Times opted to explain to its readers that mass shootings committed by women are rare. Yes, as are mass shootings—though you’ll never know since the entire establishment media digests propaganda studies penned by far-left anti-gun groups (via NYT):

There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used “she” and “her” to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months. — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 28, 2023





Most assailants in mass shootings in the United States are male, according to the Violence Project, which maintains a national database of mass shootings dating to 1966. In a data set of 172 mass shootings, which the group defines as involving four or more victims, only four assailants were women or girls. In two cases, women acted alongside a man. None of the shootings at K-12 schools in the nonprofit’s database involved a female shooter. There was confusion about the gender identity of the assailant in Nashville. Kristin Mumford, a police spokeswoman, said the suspect was born female but listed male pronouns on a LinkedIn profile, which suggested that the suspect was a transgender man. That profile had been active in recent months, reacting to two posts about other people’s career updates.

Who cares, guys? The urge, the incessant need to explain and control the narrative, is too great, and that reeks from the pages of this NYT piece. They’re scrambling to control whatever bit they can, all these areas immaterial to the case. Also, according to the rules, Hale wasn’t a woman but a trans man, so this entire piece is problematic as it misgendered the perpetrator. A transgender armed with AR-15-style rifles—to take a page out of the Left’s lexicon—targeted a private Christian school and killed six people. Those are the facts.

It doesn’t matter that women don’t commit a host of mass shootings; we don’t need a fact check on that issue. We know it’s true, along with how the media exaggerates how many mass shootings are committed yearly. It doesn’t matter if the LGBT community now lives in fear—that’s not the story; six people are dead. And the black community in America has faced more oppression than this crowd could imagine. Yet, they’ve endured and fought for generations to expand their rights which were wrongly curtailed by racist legislation.

The LGBT community was never enslaved or asked to sit at separate booths or ride in the back of the bus. The Klan and other white nationalist groups and rifle clubs never hunted them during Reconstruction. There are resources and support groups to help LGBT youth cope with the numerous nuanced issues that arise from those coming out. The point is that we all have issues; everyone has problems. That doesn’t give anyone the right to kill people.

More pivot pieces will aim to mitigate what happened in Nashville by focusing on unrelated issues but take that as a sign that the Left is losing. When you’re explaining, you’re losing. And when kids get shot, no one is ready for a lecture from a snobby, condescending, and overeducated elite who are beyond sheltered and blinded by self-righteousness.

I want to see liberal America sweat a little. These are their people committing heinous acts of violence, a byproduct of the illiberal and authoritarian ethos they’re trying to inject into our societal fabric. In the process, the crazies have been invited to play.