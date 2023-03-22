The Other Outcome That Could Drop Today Regarding the Trump Indictment Saga

Will Donald Trump be placed in handcuffs today? Who knows. It’s a back-and-forth game with sources and numerous reports all virtually saying the same thing: 50/50. The case against the former president is beyond weak, stemming from his alleged hush money payment arrangement with former adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been caught up in the circus, accused of playing politics in the pursuit of justice; it’s not an illegitimate criticism. The statute of limitations on whatever could be slapped against Trump has expired, and elevating misdemeanors to felonies in this instance is a messy cocktail that no one should want. Leah reported that the NYPD is fully mobilized for whatever happens next, erecting barricades around the courthouse.

Spencer wrote that if there is an indictment, it could be pushed back until next week, as there are reports of new witnesses being called to testify. Some say it could be today, while sources also say that Trump’s team has yet to be informed of any impending indictment and arrest warrant. Also, Bragg could outright decide not to file any charges (via Fox News) [emphasis mine]:

Former President Donald Trump has not been formally notified about whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to bring charges against him, sources familiar told Fox News Digital, amid speculation of a possible imminent indictment. Sources told Fox News, though, that there remains a real chance that Bragg does not choose to indict the former president. Multiple sources told Fox News that at least one more witness is expected to appear before the grand jury when it convenes Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Manhattan. It is unclear at this point who the witness or witnesses are. […] If an indictment is brought, Trump’s attorneys would immediately be notified. If indicted and notified, Trump's attorneys would be able to begin negotiating the terms of a court appearance with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. An indictment, if brought, could come as early as Wednesday, a source told Fox News, adding that the earliest Trump could appear in court if charged would be next week. If indicted, the U.S. Secret Service and the New York Police Department would discuss how the former president would surrender.

This story blew up when Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, that his arrest is a forgone conclusion, calling for his supporters to protest in the streets. No one else has heard or received any definitive intelligence that the former president will be placed under arrest. While understandable, the calls for protests are a can of worms we should steer clear of since it plays right into the Democrats’ hands regarding Trump’s demeanor. It would give the Left ample time to paint Trump as an extremist again, which, while a narrative that’s easily neutralized, is a waste of time—the most precious resource in politics. Half the country already thinks he’s to blame for January 6, whether we like it or not. Protests over a possible arrest will afford the Left another opportunity to revive this nonsense while distracting the public from the true story if there is an indictment, which is that this is a gross prosecutorial overreach and that the Democrats are trying to codify two systems of justice based on political leanings.

Play the long game, Mr. Trump.