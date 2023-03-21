‘People Will Die’: There’s Another Supply Chain Crisis
What Happens If Trump Isn't Arrested?
This Is How Much Philadelphia Is Paying BLM Protesters Claiming Injuries From Police
Democrats Never Sleep
Michigan Is Headed Back to Rust Belt Poverty
Trump Should Follow LBJ's Example
DeSantis Moves to Protect Florida From Biden's 'Weaponization of the Financial Sector'
Tucker Carlson Explains What Will Happen to US Justice System If Trump Is...
The White House Updated Us on Its Plan to Boost Democrat Voter Turnout—It’s...
Nikki Haley Says Manhattan DA Case Against Donald Trump Is ‘More About Revenge’...
A Terrorist's Best Friend
Let's Talk About Ron DeSantis' Response to the Rumored Trump Indictment
New Farmer’s Party Sweeps the Netherlands. Will the Rest of the West Take...
Big Auto Turns Its Back on AM(erica)
Tipsheet

Why the Trump Indictment Looks Like It's Coming

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 21, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Barricades were erected on Monday around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse ahead of an expected indictment of former President Trump over his alleged involvement in a hush-money payment scheme to porn star Stormy Daniels. 

According to Politico, NYPD, Secret Service, and court officials also met to plan for the potential indictment. 

The 45th president will reportedly be fingerprinted and get his mug shot taken but may not be handcuffed or “perp walked.” 

On Saturday, Trump said he expected the indictment on Tuesday and called for protests. 

"The far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," he said on Truth Social. "Protest, take our nation back!"

As George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley pointed out, the case by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office is a “made-for-TV" prosecution.

"Although it may be politically popular, the case is legally pathetic," Turley argued. "Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of 'hush money' to former stripper Stormy Daniels."

Recommended

Let's Talk About Ron DeSantis' Response to the Rumored Trump Indictment Guy Benson

Many have argued that an indictment of Trump would "catapult him to the White House" in a "landslide victory."


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's Talk About Ron DeSantis' Response to the Rumored Trump Indictment Guy Benson
‘People Will Die’: There’s Another Supply Chain Crisis Spencer Brown
Tucker Carlson Explains What Will Happen to US Justice System If Trump Is Indicted Leah Barkoukis
Fauci Caught Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About the COVID Vaccine During PBS Special Matt Vespa
We Have Another Racist Hoax in California Matt Vespa
Michigan Is Headed Back to Rust Belt Poverty Stephen Moore
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let's Talk About Ron DeSantis' Response to the Rumored Trump Indictment Guy Benson