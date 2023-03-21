Why the Trump Indictment Looks Like It's Coming

Barricades were erected on Monday around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse ahead of an expected indictment of former President Trump over his alleged involvement in a hush-money payment scheme to porn star Stormy Daniels.

According to Politico, NYPD, Secret Service, and court officials also met to plan for the potential indictment.

The 45th president will reportedly be fingerprinted and get his mug shot taken but may not be handcuffed or “perp walked.”

On Saturday, Trump said he expected the indictment on Tuesday and called for protests.

"The far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," he said on Truth Social. "Protest, take our nation back!"

As George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley pointed out, the case by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office is a “made-for-TV" prosecution.

"Although it may be politically popular, the case is legally pathetic," Turley argued. "Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of 'hush money' to former stripper Stormy Daniels."

Many have argued that an indictment of Trump would "catapult him to the White House" in a "landslide victory."

