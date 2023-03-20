Did Another Toxic Crisis Bubble Up in Joe Biden's America?

Should it take that long to discover whether there will be public health risks when a nuclear reactor releases 400,000 gallons of radioactive water? That seems like a significant amount of toxic waste, and this incident occurred last year. The spillage from this nuclear site in Minnesota happened in November, but we’re just learning about it now. The shroud of secrecy ensured there was no public panic until a thorough investigation had been conducted; I’m sure the residents in the immediate area were just thrilled. And, of course, regulators say there’s nothing to fear (via NY Post):

At least 400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from a Minnesota nuclear power plant in November — but officials only publicly revealed the spill on Thursday. Minnesota regulators shared the disconcerting development on Thursday and said they have been monitoring the cleanup from Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear plant. While the energy company reported the leak of water containing tritium to state and federal authorities and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission last fall, state officials said they waited to tell the public until they had more information. The four-month delay in announcing the leak to the public sparked an alarm over public safety and transparency. However, industry experts on Friday said there was never a public health threat as the radioactive water never reached a threshold that would have required public notification. “This is something that we struggle with because there is such concern with anything that is nuclear,” said Victoria Mitlyng, a spokesperson with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. “The concern is very, very understandable. That is why I want to make extra clear the fact that the public in Minnesota, the people, the community near the plant, was not and is not in danger.”

The problem is perception. The Biden administration presides over an endless stream of domestic crises; not even one is being addressed appropriately. We have toxic trail derailments in Ohio, and this White House has been middling for a month. Pete Buttigieg visited once. What has he been doing since? It’s a photo-op presidency, smoke and mirrors, but not having anyone who can apparently do their jobs. They tout the diversity of the administration. Who cares? They’re the most incompetent we’ve seen in decades. The banking system is rattled by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. Train derailments abound, along with the circus erupting at our airports, where planes narrowly avoid crashing into each other everywhere. And now, nuclear reactors release radioactive water without telling everyone about it.

They say it’s safe, but the same folks in government are also telling the people of East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the recent noxious train crash that could create an environmental calamity, the drinking water is safe when livestock and fish are dying by the bushel. Erin Brockovich, who has made a name as an activist in this field, is telling East Palestine locals they can’t trust the government talking points on safety right now. I’d assume the same reaction will come regarding massive radiation leaks.