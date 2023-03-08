More Classified Biden Docs Discovered in Boston

The Biden classified document scandal is back, and we have a new trove of classified materials retrieved in Boston. Nine boxes of sensitive documents were taken from the office of the president’s attorney, but the number of containers wasn’t previously disclosed, whereas everything and anything about the Mar-a-Lago raid was spilled to the press.

Spencer wrote about ‘someone’ telling the National Archives to keep the classified document disclosures from the public. Who gave that order? Also, the FBI had already searched the Penn Biden Center offices in Washington before the 2022 midterms, another buried detail. Here's your crash course for those who wonder how conspiracy theories get started. Around the time of the Penn Biden office search, Biden’s lawyer contacted the FBI on November 2 to arrange a date for the transfer (via Fox News):

Nine boxes of documents were taken from President Biden's attorney Patrick Moore's Boston office, but have yet to be reviewed, the National Archives disclosed in a response letter to Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week first obtained by Fox News Digital. The Archives had not previously publicly disclosed the number of boxes taken from Boston. It had been reported that Moore had shipped boxes of documents from the Penn Biden Center to his Boston office before discovering the initial trove of classified documents at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank. In response to questions by Johnson and Grassley in a Feb. 24 letter asking how and when the archives learned that records were transported to Boston, Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall responded the agency learned about it on Nov. 3, 2022. "When NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on November 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore’s law firm in Boston," the letter states.

It's the scandal that avoids the laser-focus attention of the press. If this were Trump, and for a time it was, the hysterics and endless lectures about following proper protocol would have predominated the news cycle. Now that Biden has his own and more serious classified document circus, the narrative has switched to ‘this stuff happens all the time,’ dating back to the Kennedy days. That’s true, but also not an excuse.

It’s even more damning since Biden used such breaches in the protocol regarding classified materials to kill Ted Sorensen’s CIA director nomination under Jimmy Carter. Does the National Archives overclassify everything? Yes, which is what we’ve been saying for weeks, but the liberal media had to condescend and make Trump to be the boogie man again, hoping that this time there would be an indictment until Biden decided to set off a bonfire inside the ship.