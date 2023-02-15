Why Ocasio-Cortez Got Irritated Over This Super Bowl Ad

Besides being the biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl is also known for its commercials, though die-hard fans couldn’t care less. The price tag makes these advertisements notable, with this year’s 30-second asking price a whopping $7 million. You also get sneak previews and new trailers for the latest blockbusters coming out, though post-COVID, going to the movies isn’t exactly popular; everyone waits until it’s available to stream. Top Gun: Maverick is the exception. And everyone taking a politically correct angle to everything and losing a sense of humor led to a bland string of commercials for Super Bowl 57.

So, for all the bland commercials we had to endure, the religious one triggered Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) the most, and by association, the rest of her army of leftists probably. These are ads that you’ve probably seen before. They’re in black-and-white, showing images of social conflict, often citizens disagreeing with one another aggressively. The ‘He Gets Us’ campaign rolled out this one, which the New York leftists said made fascism look benign (via Fox News):

The second ad is 60 seconds and is meant to promote inclusion amid perceived division. It shows people arguing and confronting each other angrily until "Jesus loved the people we hate" appears onscreen. "What could possibly be louder and more powerful than hate? Love can. But not just any love. Confounding love. Unconditional love. Sacrificial love. The love we see in Jesus," Vanderground said of the longer ad. "What if we tried to love our enemies the way Jesus loved his? How would it change the tenor of our conflicts and our conversations?" Despite the messages of love and inclusion, Ocasio-Cortez took issue with the commercials, appearing to liken them to fascism. "Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign," the New York Democrat wrote in a tweet. […] Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only Democrat to take issue with the religiously-themed commercials. A Democratic operative who promoted the false narrative that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants similarly attacked He Gets Us on Twitter. "With the money the 'He Gets Us' people spent on their right-wing Jesus ads, they could permanently house 1,563 people experiencing homelessness," wrote Sawyer Hackett, who according to his Twitter profile is a senior adviser to both the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro.

It's not shocking that the ad with religious overtones got under the skin of liberals. I’m not religious, so I have no dog in this fight, but I know the Democratic Party’s brand of leftism and religion is like oil and water. To the Left of today, the ‘church’ is government, and their ‘God’ is whoever is at the helm.