Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate a Reporter Over Her 'Both Sides' Nonsense on Political Violence

Don’t try to pick a fight with Scott Jennings because it’ll end poorly, and it did for Tara Palmeri, formerly of Puck, who is now exclusively on YouTube. It’s an hour-long discussion, but at one point, Jennings veered into the topic of political violence since he was trying to advise Democrats on how to come out of the political wilderness.

He rightly said the Left needs to drop it. The intifada is here, and it’s liberals who don’t know it, which isn’t shocking—it’s a typical reaction to those who opened the door for evil to slip through. Palmeri was aghast. As Jennings provided examples, like the Tesla dealership bombings, Palmeri turned to January 6 again. The legacy press cannot get past that little riot that no one cares about. Also, she tried to say it happens on ‘both sides.’

Democrats have no counter to Scott Jennings.



SJ: What person on the right is committing violence today?



TP: January 6th



SJ: Tara that was 5 1/2 years ago.



TP: What about Nancy Pelosi’s attacker.



SJ: 😓 pic.twitter.com/IbS1S3T4pR — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 2, 2025

No, and even Jennings noted that every example she gave was old and irrelevant to the topic. We had Jewish people firebombed on June 1 in Boulder, Colorado, by Mohamed Soliman, an Egyptian who overstayed his visa, who threw Molotov cocktails at demonstrators and burned six of them. Two aides to the Israeli Embassy were assassinated in Washington, DC, in May. In April, a man tried to burn down the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion over Josh Shapiro’s stance on Israel. Gov. Shapiro was inside the residence.

There is no ‘both sides’ here. It’s the Left. It’s the Democrats who enable these pro-Hamas antisemites to engulf the party. The media’s inability to see that is why these people are allowed to continue their unholy campaign of terrorism against us, especially Jewish people. ‘Both sides’ is a cop-out to enable and mitigate the excesses of liberalism. It’s gone off the rails. You still don't get it if January 6 is your main counterpoint.

It happens on both sides as a coping mechanism for liberals who refuse to accept their culpability in these attacks.