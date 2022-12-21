The Latest January 6 Development Puts FBI in Embarrassing Situation

I’m so sick of this story, and blessedly, it is ending. The House Select Committee on January 6, which proved to be Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) swan song, issued its referrals which carry little to no legal weight. The Department of Justice, while corrupt and politicized, isn’t going to charge former President Donald Trump on the slew of ludicrous allegations that have been lobbed against him by this anti-Trump political circus. It was a riot, but it wasn’t an armed rebellion, an insurrection, or worse than the American Civil War, Pearl Harbor, or the 9/11 attacks. Everyone but bubble liberals have moved on with their lives, but since they keep bringing it up, let’s take a gander at the latest development which makes the Democratic Party’s most trusted ally—the Federal Bureau of Investigation—look grossly incompetent.

You'd be correct if you guessed that a confidential informant told the bureau that there was a good chance that violence could engulf the capital that day. You’ll also win an adult-sized stuffed panda bear if you also guessed that the FBI did absolutely nothing about it. Our great FBI was receiving an avalanche of threats but doing nothing about them. Maybe that’s because they had too many agents perusing social media to censor and influence public opinion in favor of the Democrats (via NBC News):

On Dec. 19, 2020, the day that then-President Donald Trump sent a tweet summoning his supporters to a “wild” protest in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, one of the FBI’s own confidential sources warned the bureau that the far-right considered Trump’s message “a call to arms,” according to an email reviewed by NBC News. That tip to the FBI, from a source who is still used by the bureau and spoke on the condition of anonymity, warned there was a “big” threat of violence on Jan. 6. It was among hundreds of pages of reports viewed by NBC News that this source sent to the FBI in the weeks before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The email, which has not been previously reported, warned that the Trump tweet was “gaining hold” on social media. “Trump tweeted what people on the right are considering a call to arms in DC on Jan 6,” the confidential source wrote on the afternoon of Dec. 19, the day of Trump’s 1:42 a.m. “will be wild” tweet. The information the source sent to the bureau in the weeks before the attack, pulled from extremist chatter on a variety of social media forums, included discussion of civil war, talk of hanging traitors and calls for militias to take up arms. It highlighted messages like “war is inevitable”; “hell is going to break loose”; “locked and loaded”; “my powder is dry, my guns are clean”; and “I’m not afraid of death and I’ll gladly take lives for the preservation of our country.” It included information on a “boogaloo” extremist who was prepared to die in D.C.

This dovetails off another story from the Department of Homeland Security, where an analyst, who is also unnamed, tried to fire warning flares about potential violence weeks before Joe Biden’s inauguration. All these last-minute January 6 pieces are dropping to keep January 6 in the news cycle and give some credence to the $3 million boondoggle that was the select committee established to investigate something that no American cared about because we’ve all moved on with our lives. But it’s not shocking that the FBI did nothing. It’s what they do now, except when it comes to trying to run interference on Hunter Biden’s laptop story and raiding the homes of former presidents. They have lost the ability to label legitimate acts of domestic terrorism. They are unable to see direct attacks influenced by anti-Semitism as well. And yes, while they changed their tune about the synagogue attack in Texas earlier this year, it was a bungled, messy road to the obvious conclusion that the attacker was an anti-Semite, which anyone with minimal cognitive function could discern in about five minutes.