The FBI Finally Admitted What We All Knew About the 2017 Attack on the GOP Congressional Baseball Team

In June of 2017, some madman opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball team as they practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. James Hodgkinson was the suspect. He was killed after being shot by Capitol Police who were protecting Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was the House Majority Whip at the time. Officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner were injured in the assault, along with four others.











Scalise was shot in the attack, which almost cost him his life. Hodgkinson was a die-hard Bernie Sanders supporter and devoted leftist who made his hatred for Republicans known. In the aftermath, the FBI downplayed the political motivations of Hodgkinson, saying it was a suicide by cop incident. Katie wrote about it this baffling conclusion. We all know it was an attempt at mass political assassination. It might have succeeded if it weren’t for Scalise’s protective detail. The man had a list, and we’re led to believe this wasn’t political. Side note: chalk this up to another instance where should all question what the hell happened to the FBI, especially since Russiagate.

Well, alas, the FBI has changed their tune, albeit very quietly. With Israel and Hamas on the brink of all-out war in Gaza, inflation soaring, and Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 45 percent of all fuel to the eastern United States, being temporarily shut down due to a hack attack, now would be the time for the bureau to drop that this was an act of domestic terrorism. Jerry Dunleavy at the Washington Examiner has more:

'FBI quietly admits 2017 GOP baseball shooting was domestic terrorism after all. From @JerryDunleavy: https://t.co/Ji9FScm5HZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 15, 2021

The FBI quietly admitted Friday that the 2017 Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field shooting that nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise has been classified as “domestic terrorism” carried out by a “domestic violent extremist” targeting Republicans after the bureau previously classified it as “suicide by cop.” The revelation appears in the middle of an appendix on page 35 of a 40-page FBI-DHS report released on Friday titled “Security Strategic Intelligence Assessment and Data on Domestic Terrorism.” In a section describing approximately 85 different “FBI-Designated Significant Domestic Terrorism Incidents in the United States from 2015 through 2019,” the Alexandria baseball field shooting appears, with the FBI categorizing the perpetrator as a “Domestic Violent Extremist” and describing the incident thusly: “An individual with a personalized violent ideology targeted and shot Republican members of Congress at a baseball field and wounded five people. The subject died as a result of engagement with law enforcement.” In June 2017, James Hodgkinson, a man from Illinois who was living out of a van in Alexandria, opened fire at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park after asking GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan, who was leaving practice early, if the players were Republicans or Democrats. Hodgkinson struck Scalise in the hip, hit lobbyist Matt Mika in the chest, and injured two U.S. Capitol Police officers, Crystal Griner and David Bailey. Scalise nearly bled to death and required multiple surgeries before returning to Congress. Hodgkinson, an avid liberal and supporter of Democratic presidential primary candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, was killed by law enforcement. He had posted on Facebook that “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It's Time to Destroy Trump & Co.” and joined other groups such as "Terminate The Republican Party" and "Join The Resistance Worldwide!!"

It was domestic terrorism. Of course, it was. What is it? Trump is not in office so the FBI is now doing its job again? Doubtful. The same deep state clowns are probably still embedded within the J. Edgar Hoover Building. What’s more frustrating is that they knew we knew. Everyone knew. You don’t need to be Perry Mason to make the case here. They knew, but for some reason, obfuscated and beat around the bush on what this attack was at its core. The FBI couldn’t muster the strength to tell the truth. Hell, should we be shocked after they ran with shoddy Russian collusion claims? No. A lot of house cleaning still needs to be done there.