Of Course, The Media Has Moved on From VA Walmart Shooting Over the Most Obvious Reason

Days after the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, another mass shooting occurred at a local Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. Six people were killed in the incident; the shooter committed suicide. Whenever there’s a mass shooting, there’s grotesque media saturation coverage about the shooter, the weapon, and the body count, which usually triggers another mass shooting. The Club Q shooting occurred on November 19. The Chesapeake Walmart shooting happened on November 22. Sadly, these heinous crimes come in threes, but so far, blessedly, another mass shooting has not occurred as the media went on a tear, especially about the Colorado Spring attack.

In both cases, the liberal media narratives collapsed once all the details were revealed to the public. As Spencer wrote, the Club Q shooter says ‘they’ identify as non-binary, an 11th-hour revelation that torched the media’s pervasive coverage about the shooter being a right-wing zealot. Was this a move to avoid federal hate crime charges? It wouldn’t be shocking, but the shooter’s legal team is adamant that their client is part of the LGBT community. As soon as this detail dropped, Club Q vanished from the news cycle.

In Virginia, the shooter, Andre Marcus Bing, 31, was a black male who used a 9mm handgun to kill his co-workers, who he alleges abused him, leading him towards Satan to deal with the situation—which he cited in a disturbing manifesto. Bing was the night manager at the facility (via Associated Press):

The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday. “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” Andre Bing wrote on a note that was left on his phone, the Chesapeake Police Department said Friday. Police said the 9 mm handgun used in the Tuesday night shooting was legally purchased that morning and that Bing had no criminal record. They released a copy of the note found on his phone that appeared to redact the names of specific people he mentioned. It was not clear when the note was written, but in it Bing claimed he was harassed and said he was pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked. He wrote, “My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits.” Bing died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Does race matter here, or any demographic line the Left loves to highlight to create a divisive environment regarding these atrocious acts? Yes and no, sadly. It’s a vicious mass murder, no matter who commits it which deserves attention, but if it’s not a white male who used an AR-15 rifle, the media couldn’t care less. Even worse, as we saw with Club Q, once the narrative can no longer be weaponized against conservatives, the story gets suffocated with a pillow.