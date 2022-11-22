The Left's Latest Offensive Against the Supreme Court Is Laughably Hypocritical

Since the 2016 election, we’ve learned to our horror, that liberals can never let things go. If they lose an election, they feel entitled to win, and they will do everything, including eroding our institutions' integrity, to ensure the sitting administration is hamstrung from governing. Hence, the Department of Justice’s Russian collusion hoax, the intelligence community’s pervasive leaking of classified communications between the Trump White House and foreign governments, and the fake news press fanning the flames until the fires destroyed everything. If some people wonder why people question the legitimacy of our elections now, well—that sentiment can partially be traced back to 2017.

Regarding the Supreme Court, the Left has never forgiven Republicans for not only blocking the nomination of Merrick Garland but putting Amy Coney Barrett on the bench upon the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the waning weeks of the 2020 election. The conservatives won; therefore, the institution must be destroyed. It’s puerile, but that’s liberal America. The Left’s latest offensive against the Supreme Court is so comically bad and hypocritical that it doesn’t need much explanation. These folks are in a tizzy because there are allegations that the 2014 Hobby Lobby opinion was leaked before its release. Again, these are allegations unlike the actual leak we saw this past summer regarding the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which was published in full by liberal outlets (via NYT):

Lawmakers are demanding further investigation at the Supreme Court and renewing their calls for binding ethics rules for the justices, after allegations that a landmark 2014 contraception decision was prematurely disclosed through a secretive influence campaign by anti-abortion activists. “The first step to recovery is to admit you have a problem,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, wrote on Twitter. “At SCOTUS, the problems run deep.” A New York Times report published on Saturday chronicled yearslong efforts by the Rev. Robert L. Schenck, an evangelical minister and former anti-abortion leader, and donors to his nonprofit to reach conservative justices and reinforce anti-abortion views. In 2014, he said, he obtained advance word of the outcome and the author of the decision in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, a major case about contraception and the religious rights of corporations. That decision — like the one leaked this spring, overturning the right to abortion — was written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. Mr. Schenck said he learned the Hobby Lobby details from a donor who had dined with Justice Alito and his wife. Both the justice and the donor denied sharing the information.

It's the same old, trite game that’s been ongoing for years: it’s only okay when the Democrats do it, which is a disturbing standard applied to a host of crimes, including rape and murder. Now, Senate Democrats want an investigation after giving off, at best lukewarm overtures to the same calls from Republicans after the Dobbs leak.

— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 19, 2022

— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 20, 2022

