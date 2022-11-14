Joy Reid Really Thinks You’re *This* Dumb

She no longer cares since the Democratic Party escaped electoral annihilation this November. However, it’s still a jaw-dropping moment that reeks of the condescending nature of liberal politics, along with their underreported penchant for peddling conspiracy theories in the absence of evidence or facts that shore up their talking points. MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who has thus far escaped cancellation regarding her dismal program, dropped this last commentary before we all voted this year: inflation is a GOP-invented word. Rich Noyes clipped it for Newsbusters:

If you were planning on voting against the Democrats next week because their hyper-spending has led to the worst inflation of the last 40 years, you’ve fallen for a GOP scam, MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested on Thursday. Reid weirdly claimed “inflation” was a word that no one other than an economist or journalist had used before this campaign, and it was “taught” to voters by Republicans so it could “wrap around... the reasons they really want to vote.”

A poll released this week showed a whopping 45 percent of registered voters said inflation was their top concern going into the election, which either shows the sinister Republican effort was having great success — or that large numbers of voters are paying attention to how much prices have risen over the past couple of years and are angry about it.

Appearing in Florida to talk about what voters in that state cared about going into the midterms, Reid said she’d never heard anyone “who isn’t an economist or works on CNBC” talk about “inflation,” and that this year’s concerns are created by Republicans:

What they’ve done is they’ve taught people the word ‘inflation.’ Right? Most people who would have never used that word ever in their lives are using it now because they’ve been taught it, including on TV, including in newspapers. They’ve been taught this word. And they sort of wrap this word around... the reasons they really want to vote.