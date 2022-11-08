Oh, So That's Why the Liberal Media Think the 2022 Midterms Could Get Hacked

It is Election Day. The 2022 cycle will conclude after ballots are counted tonight, but not after a long whining session from Democrats and their liberal media allies that could last for days. Democrats have multiple albatrosses hanging around their necks: inflation, crime, an economic recession, Joe Biden’s abysmal approval ratings, and serial incompetence on behalf of the White House. Congressional Democrats haven’t helped their political position much either, accomplishing next to nothing on the Hill in 18 months. Sure, they had two spending bills, which exacerbated the inflation crisis. Most stabs at passing a law this session were marred by intraparty infighting over leftist minutiae over social issues. Republicans have decisively harnessed the political wind and gained momentum in the final weeks of this election season. Democrats have responded to rising inflation and crime with gross indifference, which has only helped the GOP surge in races across the country. Those contests that seemed out of reach—New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona—are now within striking distance of being GOP pick-ups tonight.

Democrats lost the House months ago, but the media narrative for all this will be ironic. For all the talk about 2020 being the most secure election ever, the 2022 midterms are now poised to be stolen, having more security holes than a piece of Swiss cheese. Election machines will be hacked. Politico listed a few ways the 2022 elections can be tampered with, which shows you that it’s OK for liberals to peddle election denialism fodder when their side is about to get thrashed at the polls:

The midterms face a bevy of digital threats, from stolen Twitter accounts to hacked election websites, that could spark chaos, confusion and unrest that last long after the polls close. The 2020 presidential election was rife with allegations of voting machine hacks that were later debunked. Yet there are real risks that hackers could tunnel into voting equipment and other election infrastructure to try to undermine Tuesday’s vote. […] Hackers have one relatively low-tech tool for knocking campaigns off balance and disrupting voters’ access to reliable election information: forcing websites to crash using automated tools that simulate massive floods of people visiting those sites. A few major tech companies, including Cloudflare and Google, offer free protection against these “distributed denial-of-service attacks” to election offices and political campaigns, but many websites remain unprotected. […] Hackers could take over candidates’ or campaigns’ social media accounts on Election Day and make inflammatory comments designed to alienate voters or spread false information about how or when to vote. These impersonation schemes could fuel distrust of the election process and knock campaigns off balance in the home stretch of the contest. […] States have spent years upgrading the security of their voter registration databases, which form the bedrock of a well-functioning election system. But no technology is perfectly secure, and vulnerabilities likely remain in some states’ networks. Russian hackers breached Illinois’ voter database in 2016, and Iranian hackers penetrated a state database in 2020. Hackers with access to a voter registration system could sow chaos in two ways. By tampering with voter data, they could make it more difficult or time-consuming for poll workers to check in voters at polling places. And by stealing voter data, hackers could engage in targeted harassment. […] At least seven states and Washington, D.C., use wireless modems to transmit unofficial election-night results to their central offices. These modems use telecommunications networks that are vulnerable to hackers, and malicious actors could exploit them to tamper with unofficial vote data, corrupt voting machines or compromise the computers used to tally official results. “We now have to worry about anybody getting access to a communication network that is fundamentally open,” Matt Blaze, a Georgetown University computer science and law professor who studies voting systems, told POLITICO last month.

It's unreal. For the lengthy diatribes from the liberal media about how election deniers are a threat to our country and how questioning the legitimacy of our elections is akin to insurrection, they cap off their 2022 election coverage with pieces that heavily insinuate today’s races could be rigged because Democrats are projected to lose a lot of them.