Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden’s 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You’re A Cockroach?
Let’s Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Tipsheet

North Carolina Dems Remain Engulfed in Labor Dispute With Its Field Staff

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2022 9:00 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Democrats are getting terrible news daily less than a week from Election Day. House districts that went for Biden by 20 points are now competitive. Suburban white women have drifted away from Democrats by a 26-point margin. Twenty-one percent of Black Americans intend to back Republicans this November. It’s no longer a red wave—it’s a red tsunami. We also remain in the throes of high inflation and an economic recession, so the major labor dispute in North Carolina probably fell by the wayside.

North Carolina Democratic Party field staffers, who are unionized, could go on strike after their recent contract did not satisfy their concerns over pay, health care, and safety. As of Friday, the two sides remained miles apart. North Carolina hasn’t been on the radar much, certainly not in the same fashion as Arizona, Georgia, or Pennsylvania’s Senate races. 

Republican Congressman Ted Budd is looking to succeed Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who decided not to run for a fourth term.  His Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice for the state supreme court, is not a terrible candidate either. Still, Democrats probably don’t win this seat which explains the dearth of coverage. It’s a gut punch for liberals, who certainly enjoyed the soft swing state status of the Tar Heel state. But that was under Obama, and while the state should be considered pure swing territory due to Democratic and Republican voter registrations being virtually evenly split, along with the locations of the two parties' voter bastions, Democrats have let this state slip away. Ohio and Iowa are also in the same boat.

Regardless of Democratic hopes dwindling, voter turnout operations are essential, and field staffers are on the front lines of that effort. If these staffers strike, it could be a nightmare for North Carolina Democrats. Then again, since no one expects Beasley to win, they could be good soldiers, do their jobs, and then circle back to their contract dispute after Election Day. I doubt that happens, but it's not the only labor dispute facing Democrats: railway workers have vowed not to strike before Election Day to prevent embarrassing Joe Biden. 

The rank-and-file of the two largest rail worker unions have rejected a new agreement with the rail companies, which could torpedo the economy. Commuter transportation could cease entirely, and around 30 percent of the nation’s freight would remain idle, costing us $2 billion daily. 

That won’t happen with field staffers, but at the national and state level, we have the Democrats, the party of labor unions, screwing over their people.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa
Working-Class Pennsylvanians: Here's Why We're Not Voting for Fetterman Mia Cathell
MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime Leah Barkoukis
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism Brad Slager
Democrats, Mainstream Media Acknowledge Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Prediction Time: What's Going to Happen Tomorrow? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa