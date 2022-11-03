AOC's Meltdown Over Elon Musk Reaches a New Level
Tipsheet

North Carolina Field Dem Staffer Strike Could Still Happen Before Election Day

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 03, 2022 9:15 AM
Clay Lomneth

It’s not what Democrats want to hear, especially given the endless stream of bad news and polls indicating a thumping on election night. It’s one thing if a Democratic campaign is dealing with messaging problems. The party has been engulfed with issues concerning how to address the economic recession, inflation, and rising crime—all failed in part because Democrats doubled down on abortion.

In North Carolina, Democrats can’t focus on get-out-the-vote operations because its field staff might go on strike. The party of labor unions is having a contract dispute with field workers who argue that their concerns about pay, health care, and safety were not addressed. The party of labor unions could be kneecapped because of a worker’s strike—you can’t make it up. It’s part of the ongoing string of stories that point to abject Democratic Party incompetence as we end this election cycle.

If you focus only on abortion when the voters are more concerned about the economy, don’t be shocked if your party gets rolled at the ballot box. You don’t need to be James Carville or Karl Rove to know that when Americans, even pro-choice ones, must choose between Roe and keeping their homes, they pick the latter. They’ll also put food on the table, clothes for their kids, and other so-called kitchen table issues over abortion rights.

In the Tarheel State, Republican Congressman Ted Budd is likely to win over Democrat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state supreme court. Beasley isn’t a terrible candidate, but the state has gone Republican in the last three cycles. Given the political headwinds Democrats face this year—she’s probably going to lose, which could explain the lack of alarm from Democrats as their side prepares to go to war with itself.


